Defense Official Claims US Military Has Missed Chinese Spy Balloon Threats in the Past

Following a recap of the Chinese spy balloon that recently flew through US airspace, a top defense official claimed that other such balloons have flown through the country in the past, and the military missed them.

The military spent a week tracking the massive balloon after it crossed into Alaska’s Aleutian Islands on Jan. 28 before finally shooting it down over the Atlantic Ocean. The Chinese government originally said it was a civilian-owned weather vessel that had accidentally entered the country. US Officials later verified that it was a military balloon being used for surveillance purposes.

Following the event, several newspapers reported that other balloons had traversed US skies in the past. And Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, the commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, and U.S. Northern Command, confirmed those rumors.

While giving a briefing on last week’s mission, journalists asked VanHerck if there had been other vessels and if his command had tracked them. There have allegedly been two total Chinese spy balloons in the country during Biden’s presidency and three times during Trump’s. The military did not discover the balloons from the Trump administration until he left office.

“I will tell you that we did not detect those threats,” he admitted. “And that’s a domain awareness gap that we have to figure out.”

VanHerck later shared that the military “utilized multiple capabilities to ensure we collected and utilized the opportunity to close intel gaps.”

US Military Warns that Chinese Spy Balloon was Potentially Explosive

While he did not mention the size of the previous aircraft, the Gen. noted that the most recent was similar in height to a 20-story building. It also had a payload roughly the size of a regional jetliner.

VanHerck noted that the size gave the military pause to shoot it down over populated areas. He shared that the debris field, which was just off Myrtle Beach, S.C., was nearly the size of two football fields in diameter. That debris is now floating about six miles off the coast, according to Fox News.

Military officials warned that the balloon has the “potential for explosives to detonate and destroy.” The Coast Guard’s USS Carter Hall has been collecting and categorizing the debris. And a special team was on site to “do some additional categorization of potential threats such as explosives that may be on, hazardous materials that could be in batteries.”

In the following days, an FBI processing lab in Quantico, Virginia, will analyze the samples.