Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg Announces $2.9 Billion Infrastructure Grants for States, Cities

On Wednesday, Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the department will give $2.9 billion in infrastructure grants to both cities and states. According to CNBC, the grants are part of President Joe Biden’s infrastructure bill, which he recently signed into law.

What We Know

The infrastructure grants’ funds are part of the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure that President Joe Biden recently signed into law.

The infrastructure grants will go towards highway, bridge, freight, port and public transit expansions and repairs.

State, regional, and local governments will reportedly be able to apply for the infrastructure grants’ funding through three separate programs. However, there will be only one application for all three programs.

Infrastructure grants’ applications will be due by May 23rd at 5 pm. ET.

While speaking about the infrastructure grants, Pete Buttigieg told reporters, “Across the last year, I have traveled and seen some of the most glaring and serious infrastructure needs around this country. Often we’re seeing infrastructure that is generations old. Very much in need of repair or replacement.”

Pete Buttigieg Reveals That the Infrastructure Grants Will Be Available Through Three Programs

The first program, the National Infrastructure Project Assistance program, is for massive projects that span jurisdiction. Or the projects are regional projects of significance. Through that program, the Transportation Department will award 50% of funding to projects that cost more than $100 million and will divvy up $1 billion in funds over the first year.

The second program is the Infrastructure For Rebuilding America. It is for funding smaller highway, freight, and rail constructer projects. The grants will provide $8 billion for that program over the span of five years.

Meanwhile, the final program is the Rural Surface Transportation Grant Program. The funds will be exclusively available for rural communities. Around $300 million in grants will be available through that program in 2022.

The Biden Administration also released a statement about the programs. “These investments will create good-paying jobs; grow the economy; reduce emission; improve safety; make our transportation more sustainable and resilient; and expand transportation options in rural American and other underserved communities. ”

The administration further praised the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for helping to fund these projects. “This funding will help enable more communities to build vital infrastructure projects that also strengthen supply chains. And reduce costs for American families.”

The administration goes on to add that the projects funded by the bill will also have a secondary economic impact. They will reduce time spent in traffic; wear and tear on cars; and improve access to public transit.