Diesel Prices Hit Record High, Causing Headaches at the Pump for Truckers

Fuel prices have been at the forefront of American headlines as the cost per gallon reaches its highest in history. However, for truckers already battling driver shortages and struggling to maintain supply chains, diesel prices have also skyrocketed, causing headaches at the pumps.

At a Glance:

The cost of fuel has increased nearly a full dollar in just a single week.

Truckers are paying $600.00 more on average per fill-up compared to just a year ago.

The American Trucking Association sent a letter to the White House warning of further supply chain issues if prices remain at record highs.

Sky-High Diesel Prices to Cause Further Supply Chain Issues

Within the last week, the cost of both regular and diesel fuel has skyrocketed. Altogether, it’s put further financial strain on American families. However, American Trucking Association CEO Chris Spear warns things could become even worse if the cost for diesel does not come down.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

Spear detailed the connection between diesel prices and supply chain issues during his appearance on Fox Business with Maria Bartiromo.

“Just in the past year, we’ve seen the price of diesel go up well over a dollar,” he said.

He continued, “[and] just in the last week, trucking has experienced [a] 75 cents on the gallon surge.”

That said, because half the cost of a gallon of diesel is tied to crude oil, the American Trucking Association’s estimates have shown that a barrel is going to cost between $185 and $200 over the next 10 months.

“That’s just simply not sustainable for local communities that rely on trucks,” which Spear said accounts for 83% of American residential areas.

So, essentially, as diesel prices rise to record highs, this contributes to product inflation. That product inflation then leaves increased prices reflecting back on consumers. Therefore, shelves that might have seen shipments of seven apples, for example, may only see two.

Impacts on the supply chain will also be significant as truckers account for 70% of shipments within the U.S. It leaves companies and consumers alike with few alternative options.

American Trucking Association Sends Letter to White House

American truckers and their representatives work to combat rising costs and decreasing supplies on behalf of the consumer. Meanwhile, Spear shared during the segment the American Trucking Association has sent a letter to the White House. In that letter, Spear and association reps lay out the ways the ongoing Ukrainian crisis continues to negatively impact the trucking industry.

“I’m just not so certain that the industry can bear that for much longer, hence our letter to the White House that make[s] it very clear of the consequences.”

He further shared that, while many Americans have considered switching to electric vehicles to better combat rising fuel prices, it’s simply not reasonable to expect the trucking industry to adapt to green energy on the large scale any time soon.

“We’ve got a sheer lack of the ability to charge this equipment,” Spear explained. “A regular day used for an 80,000-pound commercial vehicle is equivalent to 340 houses being electrified.”