Disneyland Experiences Tragedy After Woman Falls to Her Death From Parking Structure

Disneyland in Anaheim, California experienced tragedy over the weekend when a woman reportedly “jumped off or fell from” the mickey and Friends Parking Structure.

According to Fox News Digital, the incident occurred on Saturday at around 6:50 p.m. Anaheim police Sgt. Jon McClintock confirmed that authorities discovered an adult woman on the ground. After Anaheim Fire and Rescue arrived, the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The woman’s identity had notably not been released to the public nor has it confirmed that she was a Disneyland guest. An investigation is underway into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Months before the latest incident, a man reportedly jumped from the top floor of the Mickey & Friends parking structure on December 3, 2022. According to The Press Enterprise, the man was later identified as an elementary school principal. Authorities stated at the time that the death was likely a suicide. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Disneyland currently has three parking structures, including Mickey & Friends Parking Structure. The other two are Pixar Pals Parking Structure and Toy Story Parking Area.

Disneyland’s Parking Structure Experienced a Large Fire In 2017

In February 2017, the Los Angeles Times reported that a fire broke out in Disneyland’s parking structures that caused injuries to staffers and prompted evacuations. The incident caused close to $180,000 in damages.

The media outlet revealed that during the fire, seven Disney cast members suffered minor injuries from smoke inhalation. Of the seven, four were sent to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No foul play was suspected at the time of the incident, which happened before 4:40 p.m. It took place on the second floor of the Mickey and Friends parking garage. The structure has six levels and is located on the corner of Disneyland Park.

Less than an hour after it was first reported, authorities were able to extinguish the fire. A total of four cars were destroyed and four additional vehicles experienced major damage. Authorities noted that a few other cars had minor damages.

Local news outlets have also confirmed that other fatalities have occurred on the parking structure since it opened in 2000. The garage was considered the biggest of its time at the time of its opening and is able to hold more than 10,000 cars.

A little over a year after the fire, smoke filled the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure once again. NBC Los Angeles shared that one car caught fire in the parking garage. Visitors were forced to wait outside the garage while firefighters took care of the flames. It took approximately 30 minutes to get the blaze out. No injuries were reported from this incident and there wasn’t any information about what started the fire, to begin with.