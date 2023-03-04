Disneyland Removes ‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ From Parade Due to ‘Song of the South’ Ties

A little over a month after Disney World closed Splash Mountain to replace the ride’s Song of the South theme, Disneyland decided to cut Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah from parades due to its ties with the 1946 controversial film.

According to the OC Register, the phrase was used in the music for Disneyland’s “Magic Happens” parades prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Song of the South has become under fire over the years due to its racially insensitive storyline. Disney quietly decided to get rid of the phrase to the daily event’s soundtrack.

Fox Business reports multiple park attractions and events that reference Song of the South have either been closed or altered. Along with Disneyland, Disney World cut Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah from its park entrance soundtrack. The film is currently sealed in the company’s vault, and Disney has no plans to release it any time soon.

Disney released a statement prior to shutting down Splash Mountain. A new Princess and the Frog theme is being put in place. “With this longstanding history of updating attractions and adding new magic, the re-theming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today.”

Disney also stated that the new concept is going to be inclusive. “One that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by,” the company stated. “And it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

A Change.org Petition Encouraged Disney World and Disneyland to Get Ride of ‘Song of the South’ Theme

NBC News reports that a Change.org petition, which was created three years ago, protested against Splash Mountain’s racist imagery. It also demanded that the ride’s theme be replaced with Princess and the Frog’s Tiana Bayou Adventure.

“While the ride is considered a beloved classic,” the petition acknowledged. “Its history and storyline are steeped in extremely problematic and stereotypical racist tropes from the 1946 film Song of the South.”

The petition also pointed out that Disney previously removed Song of the South from its library. The company also refuses to share it on DVD or Disney+. “ The best next step to remove all traces of this racist movie would be to re-theme Splash Mountain into a Princess and the Frog-themed ride.”

Speaking out about the Princess and the Frog theme, the petition organizer said that it is a beloved princess movie. However, it has very little representation at Disney World and Disneyland. “Tiana could be one of the first princesses with a thrill ride,” the organizer pointed out. “As well as giving her a much-deserved place in the parks.”

The petition’s organizer did point out that while the ride’s storyline is not the exact same storyline, the characters, songs, and locations are all the main features of the ride. Since the petition’s launch, more than 21,300 people have signed it. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and Disneyland Park in 2024.