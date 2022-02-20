District Attorney Weighs In on Alec Baldwin and ‘Rust’ Shooting

Since the fatal shooting on the set of actor Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust,” he’s certainly had a lot on his mind. However, a new detail given by the district attorney might turn the entire case around.

According to the New York Post, a New Mexico prosecutor claims that the actor may have fired the shot that killed “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins without pulling the gun’s trigger. This is also similar to what Baldwin stated during his interview with ABC in December.

“I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never,” the “Boss Baby star said.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies commented on the claim. “You can pull the hammer back without actually pulling the trigger and without actually locking it. So you pull it back partway, it doesn’t lock. And then if you let it go, the firing pin can hit the primer of the bullet.”

The district attorney started her own unofficial investigation to test Baldwin’s claims.

“I didn’t know too much about guns, certainly not about 1850s-era revolvers. So when I first heard that, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s crazy,’ ” she informed Vanity Fair.

According to Baldwin, he only pulled back the hammer of the weapon before it went off. Sadly, this fatally hit Hutchins in the chest. The bullet struck “Rust” director, Joel Souza, in the clavicle. Thankfully, he survived his injuries.

The DA’s test revealed that the hammer could have caused the live round to fire. However, official results from an FBI analysis of the weapon are still pending.

‘Rust’ Shooting: Family Attorney Claims Alec Baldwin Is ‘Blaming Others’ for Halyna Hutchins’ Death

The attorney representing the late Halyna Hutchins’ family, Brian Panish, filed a lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin. Since then, Panish called the “30 Rock” actor out for his “lack of accountability.”

As the world has learned, Hutchins died on October 21 after Baldwin discharged a gun be believed did not contain live bullets. Since the tragic event, the actor has maintained his innocence claiming he wasn’t at fault. However, Panish insists the actor is avoiding claiming responsibility for the fatal shooting.

“He’s not accepting any responsibility. [Baldwin] refused any gun safety training, number one. Number two, he pointed a gun at someone on a set,” Brian Panish stated on Dan Abrams Live. “You don’t do that without plexiglass and other precautions. Number three, why were there bullets in the gun to begin with whether they were fake or real? It was only a lineup. There was no intention for him to shoot the weapon. Nobody expected him to do that. Yet he recklessly fired the weapon while pointing it at three people, killed one and injured another.”

Alec Baldwin’s attorney responded to the “Rust” lawsuit by saying they “continue to cooperate with the authorities to determine how live ammunition arrived on the Rust set in the first place.”