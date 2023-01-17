Dolly Parton To Release Anti-Bullying Children’s Book With Very Special Main Character

Kicking off the new year with some excitement, country music legend Dolly Parton announced her upcoming anti-bully children’s book

The new book Billy the Kid Makes It Big will feature her god-dog, Billy the Kid. Parton explained that the new book will hit stores on April 25th.

The book follows Billy the Kid, a dog who loves barking to the beat of country music. He sets out to make it big as a country music star in Nashville. However, he ends up encountering some bullies at the Battle of the Bow-wows. So he must call on his favorite songs and the help of some new friends. This is in order for him to regain his self-confidence and be the star he always knew he could be.

Parton also stated she is proud of the book and the message it conveys to life. “Years back I wrote a song Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny for my children’s album I Believe in You. I wanted kids to understand how harmful bullying can be to someone.”

The aimed at readers ages of Billy the Kid Makes It Big are 4 to 7. It also features illustrations by MacKenzie Haley. Speaking about working with Dolly Parton on the book, Penguin Workshop president Francesco Sedita said, “Working with Dolly is a true delight, and we’re so happy to adopt her god-dog, Billy the Kid, into the Penguin Workshop family! This story is going to bring joy (and a little bit of country) to so many.”

Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes It Big is currently available for pre-order at $19.99.

Dolly Parton Wrote ‘I Am a Rainbow’ to Teach Children About Expressing Their Emotions

In 2009, Dolly Parton wrote the adorable book I Am a Rainbow which teaches children the importance of expressing their emotions.

While speaking to Time about the book, Parton shared she wanted to write a book that take about the emotions of children. “We all have moods. We talk about being blue when we’re sad, and being yellow when we’re cowards, and when we’re mad, we’re red. It’s really about us all having these colors and it’s O.K. to have them.”

Dolly Parton further explained that it’s a sweet little book done in rhyme. She also said she wanted to write more children’s books in the future. She went on to say that she has somewhat of a connection with children. “Children have always responded to me because I have that cartoon-character look. I’m overexaggerated and my voice is small and my name is Dolly and I’m kind of like a Mother Goose character. So I think that it’s going to be a fun thing.”