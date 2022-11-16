Donald Trump Announces 2024 Presidential Election Bid

Donald Trump announced his bid for the presidency, Tuesday, making clear he wants the job again after serving for four years before losing to Joe Biden in 2020.

Trump filed his paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission shortly before announcing his bid from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

“I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” the former President told the gathered crowd at his Florida club.

Trump definitely is trying for a rare feat. Grover Cleveland is the only president in history to lose reelection, then win another term. Cleveland, the 22nd and 24th president, served from 1885-89 and then 1893-97.

Donald Trump Announces His Second Candidacy

President Joe Biden beat Donald Trump in November 2020, in both the Electoral College (306 to 232) and popular vote, 81.3 million to 74.2 million. However, Trump has yet to accept the results of the election and did not appear at Biden’s inauguration to represent the transfer of power. However, he did post a video on social media that he would support the “peaceful” transition.

On Jan. 6, 2021, Trump rallied supporters at a “Save America” rally in Washington, D.C. About 2,000 supporters then tried to crash a joint session of Congress during the formal approval of the election results. Facebook banned Trump from its platform the next day. Twitter did so two days later.

Instead of using those platforms, Trump released press releases. Then earlier this year, he launched Truth Social, an app with only 2 million active users as of late October. Meanwhile, Twitter boasts about 232 million active users while Facebook comes in with nearly 2 billion active users a day. There’s a chance Trump will have both his accounts back in time for his campaign. Facebook tweaked his suspension to at least two years. Elon Musk bought Twitter last month and has indicated he’ll bring back suspended accounts.

Trump’s announcement comes one week after the midterm elections, and ahead of a crucial runoff in Georgia between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker.