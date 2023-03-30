Donald Trump Indicted by New York Grand Jury: Report

A grand jury made its decision to indict Donald Trump on charges related to the suspected cover-up of payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. According to Forbes, this is the first time in United States history a former president has been charged with criminal offenses. According to four sources who spoke with the New York Times, the indictment is still sealed. It remains uncertain what criminal charges were brought against the former reality tv star and businessman by the grand jury.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been looking to allegations of hush money since before the 2016 election

Fox News reports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been delving into Trump’s hush money payments before the 2016 election. Bragg is inspecting the allegedly illegal $130,000 and $150,000 hush money payments given to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal respectively.

In 2018, Fox News discovered payments made to McDougal and Daniels. They had been investigated by the Southern District of New York’s U.S. Attorney’s Office as well as the Federal Election Commission.

In 2019, the US Attorney’s Office in New York declined to prosecute Trump for the alleged hush money. This was despite Cohen implicating him as part of his plea agreement. However, 2021 saw the Federal Election Commission drop its investigatory pursuit into that very same matter.

When Bragg assumed his role as district attorney in 2022, he ceased to pursue any charges against Trump. He put a halt to the investigation “without end,” according to a prosecutor who resigned from the office in response. After District Attorney Bragg started to question the necessity of continuing with a case against Trump, prosecutors Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne decided to tender their resignations under Ex-DA Cyrus Vance’s oversight.

The reports President Trump referred to earlier in March, which he classified as “illegal leaks,” proclaimed his potential arrest on the 21st of this month. Amongst other mediums, these assertions were spread via TRUTH Social—a platform President Trump uses. This prompted House Judiciary Committee action and a request for testimony from Bragg.

Donald Trump’s supporters have called the investigation a politically-motivated prosecution

Republican politicians and Trump’s supporters voraciously criticized the investigation. They claimed it was an unjust, politically-motivated prosecution and accused the office of the district attorney of “weaponizing” its power.

Last week, Bragg denounced Trump for generating false anticipation that his arrest was around the corner via his TRUTH Social post. He also harshly criticized the committee for making an unprecedented investigation into an ongoing local prosecution.

“The Letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene,” Bragg penned in a statement to the committee. “Neither fact is a legitimate basis for a congressional inquiry.”

From the start, President Trump has claimed his innocence regarding the payments made to Daniels and McDougal. He maintains that they are simply private transactions that were not against any campaign regulations.