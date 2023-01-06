Driver of Tesla That Plunged 250 Feet Off California Cliff Arrested for Attempted Murder

The driver of the Tesla that plunged 250 feet off California’s Devil’s Slide has been charged with attempted and child abuse.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol arrested Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 40, on Monday at Stanford Hospital, where he is currently being treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

According to a report obtained by PEOPLE, the Pasadena, California, resident was charged with attempted murder after a 41-year-old woman, a 7-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy were injured in the crash.

“Investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act,” CHP said after speaking to witnesses, examining evidence, and furthering the investigation into Tuesday morning.

Officers do not believe that the Tesla was in self-drive mode at the time. But if it was, it likely would not have changed the course of events.

“There has been no determination as to what driving mode the Tesla was in. However, that does not appear to be a contributing factor in this incident,” the report added.

Police will book Patel at San Mateo County Jail once doctors discharge him. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities Say it is an ‘Absolute Miracle’ That Everyone Survived the Crash

The white Tesla sedan drove over the Highway 1 cliff on Monday, January 2. Police believe that it flipped several times as it made its way to a rocky shoreline. It then landed on its wheels.

Authorities said it is an “absolute miracle” that all four passengers are alive. And they added that the location has been the scene of multiple deadly crashes in the past.

“We go there all the time for cars over the cliff and they never live,” shared Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire. “This was an absolute miracle. Every one of us was shocked when we saw movement out of the front windshield.”

The California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division Air Operations shared a video of the rescue efforts on Facebook that included several agencies. In it, rescuers fought wind and rain to rappel to the mangled wreckage using an El Cerrito Fire helicopter.

Because of the car’s condition, first responders had to use the “jaws of life” to rip open the back windshield. That made it possible for them to pull the children to safety.

The driver and passenger sustained traumatic injuries in the Tesla crash. And they flew to the hospital in a Stanford Life Flight helicopter. The children, who suffered musculoskeletal injuries, traveled in an ambulance. All victims were both conscious and alert during the rescue.