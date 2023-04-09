Easter Potatoes? Painted Spuds Sprout Up as Easter Egg Alternative

Potato farmers know that the price of eggs skyrocketed 55.4 percent in February compared to the same month in 2022 (while potato prices only increased 13.5 percent year over year), and they’re hoping that squeeze helps “potato decorating” catch on with Easter families.

The idea really started as a meme on the internet earlier this year when consumers realized that egg prices had become unruly. “Due to egg prices on the rise … children will have to hunt potatoes this Easter,” social media users quipped in different variations.

Potatoes USA, the national marketing and promotion board representing U.S. growers and importers, took notice and began releasing tips on painting potatoes. The group eventually ran with the concept, urging people who try Easter potatoes to use hashtag #easterpotatoes on social media and tag @PotatoGoodness on Facebook or Instagram.

Erin Bracken, a working mom of three who is employed with Potatoes USA, said she thinks potatoes are easier for kids to hold and not as fragile as eggs. After all, why did eggs even become synonymous with Easter, beyond just a bit of alliteration?

“I think [families are] looking to save money and I think they’re just excited about a new thing to try,” Bracken said of the potential new trend.

Since the price of eggs did stabilize a bit since January, don’t expect too many families to opt for Easter potatoes just yet.

“I think that most people will probably stick with tradition and decorate eggs,” family blogger Garska Rodriguez told Axios. “If the prices had stayed high, then all bets would be off.”

Hunting Easter potatoes may save you from the smell of rotting eggs

Fox News went to a grocery store in New Jersey to ask local shoppers what they thought about the push for potatoes. The response was underwhelming.

“Potatoes instead of eggs? It’s weird,” Mike told Fox News. “Just pay up.”

One shopper, Maria, said, “Oh, buy a dozen eggs for the kids. Come on.”

Most shoppers said that they would either just buy plastic eggs and fill them with candy, or that they would happily buy a dozen real eggs for a few bucks if it made the kids happy.

The potato people shot back, though, warning consumers that “forgetting” a real egg in the Easter egg hunt can result in the smell of rotting eggs. No such issues with a rotting potato.

Unfortunately for potatoes, eggs are tradition in this country, and many Americans aren’t willing to part with tradition over a couple dollars just yet.

“That’s the problem in society today,” Leroy told Fox News. “We’re losing our tradition.”

“Tradition is tradition,” another man, John, said. “Everything’s expensive – potatoes are expensive too. So, stick with the egg.”

“I had a lot of fun doing it with the kids and grandkids, you know?” Carol said. “It wouldn’t be the same.”