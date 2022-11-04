Ed Hall, Last Known Pearl Harbor Survivor Living Nevada, Dead at 99

Nearly 81 years after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Ed Hall, the last known survivor living in Nevada, has reportedly passed away at the age of 99.

Governor of Nevada, Steve Sisolak, took to his Twitter to announce the news of the Pearl Harbor survivor’s passing. “Kathy and I are sadden at the loss of Ed Hall,” he wrote. “The last known Pearl Harbor survive in Nevada. Ed was a proud veteran, honorable Nevadan, and dedicated American. We honor his memory, bravery, and sacrifice.”

Kathy and I are saddened at the loss of Ed Hall, the last known Pearl Harbor survivor in Nevada.



Ed was a proud veteran, honorable Nevadan and dedicated American.



We honor his memory, bravery and sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/fGeJB8ZcFJ — Steve Sisolak (@SteveSisolak) November 4, 2022

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Ed Hall was 16-years-old when he enlisted in the Army in 1939. While speaking to the media outlet, Hall explained the importance of teaching children about the day that “will live in infamy.”

“It’ll be forgotten,” Hall stated. “Just like the Civil War, or the Spanish American War. This country better wake up or it’s going to happen again, that nobody will pay attention to the warning signs, like that day of December 7, 1941.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal further revealed that the Pearl Harbor survivor died at around 2:45 on Wednesday (November 3rd) at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center. Hall’s long time friend, Greg Mannario shared details about the veteran’s passing.

“He passed away peacefully in his sleep,” Mannarino explained. “He joked with the nurses last night. Before I left he said ‘I love you.’ He seemed still full of life. The doctor told me that ‘when we went to check on him, he was unresponsive.’ I just fell over completely. He was the greatest guy, from the greatest generation. Those men were cut from a different cloth.”

Ed Hall Was Sad to Hear He Was The Last Pearl Harbor Survivor in Nevada

While speaking to the Review-Journal in August 2020, Ed Hall revealed he was sad to hear that he was believed to be the last living Pearl Harbor survivor in Nevada. Hall notably dedicated himself to keeping the memory the attack alive.

Hall was one of the last presidents of the now disbanded local chapter of the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association. He explained that members would give talks at Clark Country schools in order to keep children updated on history. However, he had not been to schools for years prior to his death. He said that the Board of Education didn’t respond to his annual offers. “I never got a reply, they never answered my letter, and from there on it just seemed like we didn’t exist as far as they were concerned. They didn’t want any part of us.”

Hall also shared that he was on kitchen duty on December 7, 1941 at Hickam Field (now dubbed Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam), cleaning a frying pan. That was when he heard a loud thud. He originally thought it was a malfunctioning air compressor. He then stepped outside and saw the chaos unfolding in the harbor and then a nearby hangar blew up.

“There was shooting going on like you wouldn’t believe,” Hall recalled. “I’m still amazed I didn’t get hurt.”