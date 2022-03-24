Electric Vehicle Battery Maker LG Adding 1,200 Jobs in Michigan

More LG jobs in Michigan are coming up as the electric vehicle battery maker will add 1,200 to the state’s workforce. Yes, more batteries will be needed. This happens as the proliferation of electric vehicles continues to grow. Michigan has a reputation for having motor plants all across the state. Workers are in demand to get the batteries done and into the burgeoning electric vehicle world.

What To Know

LG Energy Solution is adding 1,200 jobs to the Michigan workforce.

It’s part of a $1.7 billion expansion.

All of these jobs are due to be in place by 2025.

LG Jobs In Michigan Will Add Big Boost To Workforce, Electric Battery Work

All of this is part of an LG Energy Solution plan that amounts to a $1.7 billion electric vehicle battery expansion in western Michigan. This project is going to be at the LG site in Holland, Mich. It receives approval for $56.5 million in state grants and a 20-year tax break worth $132.6 million.

According to Michigan Economic Development Corp. CEO Quentin Messer Jr., the expansion will quintuple the plant’s ability to produce battery components. The average wage will be $1,257 a week, or about $65,000 annually, plus benefits. “We look forward to the incredible impact this project will have on the region’s economy, small businesses, and workforce for generations to come,” Messer said.

LG Energy Solution, according to a state memo requesting the incentives, was considering facilities in the southeastern U.S. and potentially in Poland and China. Meanwhile, the company has headquarters in South Korea. So, it could start the hiring process later in 2022. It manufactures large lithium-ion polymer battery cells and packs for electric vehicles and other applications. We get more about this from The Associated Press.

LG Energy Solution Has Joint-Venture Partnerships With Automakers

It has joint-venture partnerships with General Motors and it’s building three U.S. battery plants in Michigan, Ohio, and Tennessee. Additionally, include Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, in there, too. Now, Stellantis did not give confirmation about some reports it was going to build a battery factory in Windsor, Ontario, with LG. No details are available about the site of a planned fourth GM-LG battery plant.

“The impact of this win will be felt around the entire state for decades to come,” Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. Also, LG Energy Solution is formerly LG Chem Michigan. They have nearly 1,500 Michigan employees, including more than 1,300 in Holland near Lake Michigan. It plans to construct several new buildings totaling 1.4 million square feet on vacant land it already owns. In conclusion, Bonchul Koo, president of LG Energy Solution Michigan, said the state was “a natural choice to our commitment of building an impact global business.”