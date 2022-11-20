Elon Musk Announces Donald Trump’s Twitter Account Will Be Reinstated

by Craig Garrett
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

On Saturday evening, Elon Musk announced that he will be reactivating Donald Trump’s Twitter account. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk said in a Tweet. On Friday, Musk asked his followers if they thought the former president should be reinstated. The social media platform suspended Trump’s account in January 2021 following the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

