Elon Musk Asked to Deactivate All Teslas in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has stayed super engaged in trying to help Ukraine deal with Russia. And he makes his deals and pitches via social media.

But will Elon Musk agree to this latest request? Insider reported that a small group of Twitter users are asking the Tesla and SpaceX owner to shut down the electric cars his company sold in Russia.

Elon Musk Request at a Glance

A group of Twitter users asked Elon Musk to disable every Tesla driven in Russia.

Even Musk’s own fans pushed back on that idea.

Earlier, Musk, the guy who sells electric vehicles, pushed for more oil and gas production in the United States.

One Twitter follower asked Elon Musk: “Please turn off and deactivate all Tesla’s in Russia. It’s absolutely disgusting what Russia is doing and Putin has to be stopped.”

Musk had yet to respond. But in his public comments about Ukraine, he’s emphasized that Russian citizens shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions made by Vladimir Putin. One of his tweets late this week said: “Hold Strong Ukraine … And also my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this.”

Elon Musk Did Nix Idea of Shutting Down Access to Russian News Sites

Elon Musk did say that leaders of other countries have asked him to shut down access to Russian news sources on his satellite-based internet service.

“We will not do so unless at gunpoint,” Elon Musk tweeted. “Sorry to be a free speech absolutist.”

Plus, Elon Musk followers were pushing back on the idea. One wrote: “Um no, the Russian citizens aren’t to blame for this. Their families are already being crippled from these sanctions and a lot of them didn’t even want this invasion to happen to begin with.”

Another replied: “Do you have any idea how dangerous that would be? Imagine cars just stopping on the road. Also it’s a dangerous precedent and it will counter people buying automated electric vehicles. Will you also ask them shut it off in the USA for all the wars committed?”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Musk for the help he’s given the country since the invasion started on Feb. 24. The two talked sometime Saturday. Zelensky tweeted:

“I’m grateful to (Elon Musk) for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war.

Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects 🚀. But I’ll talk about this after the war. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022

Musk’s first act to help Ukraine was to give the country access to SpaceZ’s Starlink satellite-based internet service. He then instructed Ukrainian leaders what to do in the face of Russian cyber attacks.

Elon Musk also used Twitter to urge the United States to increase its oil and gas production. Musk makes cars that use electricity to run. But he said sustainable energy resources couldn’t be ramped up for the immediate crisis created by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately,” Musk said in a Friday tweet. “Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures.”