Elon Musk Asks Federal Judge to Terminate SEC’s Restrictions on His Tweets

As his fight continues with the SEC, Elon Musk is now asking a federal judge to terminate the federal regulator’s restrictions on his tweets.

The New York Post reports that in a court filing on Tuesday (March 8), Elon Musk asked to terminate a 2018 consent decree with the SEC. This notably requires a Tesla lawyer to vet any tweets that Musk sends out about the car company. Musk also claims that he was forced to sign the SEC decree to settle the conflict between him and the SEC over Musk tweeting that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 a share.

However, after Elon Musk made these claims, the SEC filed a complaint in September 2018 against Tesla. “I entered into the consent decree for the immediate survival of Tesla,” Musk explained. The billionaire further shared at the time of the tweet he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 a share. The funding was notably secured and there was investor support at the time.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk says in the new court filing that his tweet about taking Tesla private wasn’t a lie. “I never lied to shareholders [and] I would never lie to shareholders,” Musk states. “I entered into the consent decree for the survival of Tesla, for the sake of the shareholders.”

However, Elon Musk’s attorneys disclosed at the time that the $420 price tag was a “pot joke” to impress his then-girlfriend, Grimes. The consent decree with the SEC over his tweets currently has no expiration date.

The latest court filings come just months after the SEC served Elon Musk with a subpoena. This was after Musk launched a Twitter poll over whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the company. The poll was against the consent decree that Musk has with the SEC.

In a tweet last month, the billionaire then accused the SEC of leaking info about its investigation into him to the press. “This is just peeling back the first layer of the corruption onion. Stay tuned…” Musk wrote at the time. He also wrote, “I didn’t start the fight. But I will finish it.”