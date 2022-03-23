Elon Musk Breaks Out Some Dance Moves During Tesla Manufacturing Plant Opening in Germany: VIDEO

Billionaire business mogul Elon Musk breaks out some dance moves during the opening of a German Tesla factory. Musk showed off his moves after finally opening the German Tesla manufacturing plant. These celebratory steps were no doubt in reaction to the opening of the billion-dollar manufacturing plant. Especially after the facility faced multiple delays in the wake of resistance from some government officials and environmental activists.

The Highlights

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shows off his dance moves as he attends the official opening of the new Tesla electric car manufacturing plant on March 22, 2022. (Photo by Christian Marquardt – Pool/Getty Images)

Celebrating Opening Day…Elon Musk Gets His Dance On At the Opening of A German Tesla Plant

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was caught on video Tuesday dancing on the stage during the opening of Tesla’s newest manufacturing plant. The opening of the German manufacturing plant was delayed for some time over the last few months after some government officials and environmental activists resisted the development of the now-open factory.

The $5.5 billion German Tesla factory is the first of its kind in Europe. During the Tuesday, March 22 long-awaited opening of the German plant, Elon Musk presented the first Tesla Model Y in the plant. And, Musk’s excitement about the opening is abundantly clear as he dances next to the Tesla models presented at the factory opening.

Tesla Faces Push-Back At New German Factory From Activists

Tesla had originally planned to begin production at this European plant in 2021. However, these plans faced delay as concerns over pollution prompted local environmental activists to push back on the construction.

Tesla finally gained approval to begin full production on the premises earlier this month. As long as it adheres to water use, air pollution, and other environmental requirements.

The Newest Tesla Factory Is the First Of Its Kind In Europe

This Tesla facility is the company’s first European manufacturing plant. The opening of the German Tesla factory site will allow Tesla to produce and deliver its product within the continent. Rather than relying on the Tesla facilities in the U.S. and China to ship the vehicles.

“This is a great day for the factory,” Elon Musk says during the plant’s opening.

The Tesla CEO also notes that this addition to the Tesla manufacturing plants will make “a huge difference to capital efficiency to localize production within a continent.”

The business mogul further adds that the newest Tesla factory is yet “another step in the direction of a sustainable future.”