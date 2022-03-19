Elon Musk Calls Out ‘Groupthink’ in the Mainstream Media: ‘Should Be More Dissent’

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts about the media. He shared his opinion under a controversial article. The article was referencing Russell Brand and said that the star had taken to “peddling conspiracy theories.” Musk disagrees. The billionaire has never shied away from sharing his opinions before, and this was no different. He was quick to share his thoughts on the subject and support Russell Brand.

Elon Musk Shared His Thoughts On the Media, and Fans Agreed

It’s unclear if Musk read the opinion piece shared by The Independent, but he had some choice words for them nonetheless. We can get a pretty good gist of the article based on the preview. Elon Musk probably could, too.

His viral tweet defending Brand comes after media companies decided to criticize the English comedian. Brand has been the latest victim of cancel culture, and Musk is not here for it.

“With so many mainstream media companies saying @rustyrockets is crazy/dangerous, I watched some of his videos,” Elon Musk tweeted. “Ironically, he seemed more balanced & insightful than those condemning him! The groupthink among major media companies is more troubling. There should be more dissent.”

With so many mainstream media companies saying @rustyrockets is crazy/dangerous, I watched some of his videos. Ironically, he seemed more balanced & insightful than those condemning him!



The groupthink among major media companies is more troubling. There should be more dissent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 18, 2022

His tweet got a lot of replies and quotes, and many of them are agreeing with the Tesla CEO. Not just about Russell Brand, but about cancel culture in media as a whole.

Musk Has Been Fighting the SEC Over Tesla Tweets

Elon Musk has been fighting his own battles on Twitter, too. Back in 2018, the SEC had taken issue with some of the tweets Musk shared about Tesla. To fix this, the billionaire (almost trillionaire) entered into a consent decree with the SEC. This meant that a Tesla lawyer would have to approve any tweets that Musk wanted to send out about the EV startup. There is no expiration date on this decree.

Musk claims that he was forced to sign the SEC decree in order to settle the conflict between him and the agency. He said that he entered into the consent decree in order for Tesla to survive.

Earlier this month, Musk asked to terminate the SEC consent decree in court. At the present time, the agency is still regulating the tweets that the tech billionaire is allowed to send out. A few months ago, the SEC subpoenaed Musk after he shared a Twitter poll about Tesla. Even though Musk has to have Tesla tweets vetted, it seems that some things that go against the decree still slip through.