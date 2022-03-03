Elon Musk Calls Out President Biden for Not Acknowledging Tesla During State of the Union

President Biden recently had a State of the Union address, speaking of things that are going well and not so well for the country. In it, he did not acknowledge Tesla, leading to Elon Musk calling him out for it.

The feud between Elon Musk and President Joe Biden continues, it seems. During his State of the Union address, Biden mentioned how Ford and GM invested billions to build electric vehicles. Interestingly enough, Biden completely omitted Tesla, much to Musk’s ire. In response, he sent an email to CNBC about the matter and called Biden out on Twitter in an attempt to inform the person running the account of Tesla’s achievements.

Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined



[fyi to person controlling this twitter] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2022

Additionally, in his email to CNBC, Musk told the outlet “Nobody is watching the State of the Union.” As stated, this is far from the only instance of Musk calling out President Biden. He previously emailed CNBC with an exchange saying “Biden has pointedly ignored Tesla.” He also noted if he were invited to a White House event the administration was hosting, they have “nothing to worry about. I would do the right thing.”

The latter comment stems from anonymous White House officials. They reportedly signaled to allies they have no immediate plans to invite Musk to upcoming meetings. According to these reports, they fear the vocal executive will say something that may embarrass the president or the administration.

Regardless, without public acknowledgment from President Biden and his administration, it doesn’t appear his feud with Musk will let up anytime soon.

Ukraine Asks Elon Musk and Billy Markus to Help ‘Save Lives’

Aside from calling out President Biden, Elon Musk has also been providing aid to Ukraine with Tesla and SpaceX. Recently, the country’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov once again reached out. He asked him and dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus to help “save lives.”

Mykhailo Fedorov previously reached out to Musk concerning Starlink and the SpaceX CEO obliged. Yesterday, Fedorov asked Musk and Markus on Twitter to “save lives” since the country now accepts donations in “meme coin” as he called it.

The New York Post reports Markus quickly responded to the request, stating he did donate some dogecoin. “Dogecoin folks aren’t usually rich and dogecoin itself is generally used for small transactions, but we are a caring and passionate bunch those who want to help will offer what they can,” Markus wrote. “I hope the country can heal and rebuild stronger after all of this.”

As of now, Musk has yet to respond. Nonetheless, both Tesla and SpaceX are contributing to Ukraine’s recovery efforts, so it’s not unlikely he will contribute.