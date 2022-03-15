Elon Musk Celebrates the 20th Anniversary of SpaceX

SpaceX is celebrating two decades worth of cosmic travel today, and to commemorate the special occasion, founder Elon Musk created a video montage that highlights the company’s greatest feats.

“Congratulations SpaceX team for all that you have accomplished!” he wrote on Twitter.

“Today we celebrate the founding of SpaceX and 20 years of accomplishments by this incredible team—here’s to creating a future that we can all get excited about,” the original post read.

In the video, Musk showed archived footage of some of his favorite blast-offs. And if you’re curious, SpaceX has had 148 of them. He also included a few shots of his Dragon capsule floating in space, a few clips of his satellite deployments, and a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Starship prototype tests.

All of that spawned from Musk’s very first rocket—Falcon 1—that he unveiled after SpaceX opened shop in El Segundo, California, on March 14th, 2002.

Some of Elon Musk’s Biggest SpaceX Achievements

So what has Elon Musk’s SpaceX company done over the past two decades? Let us give you a breakdown.

In 2008, Falcon 1 became the first-ever privately built liquid-fuel rocket to reach Earth’s orbit.

In 2015, the Falcon 9 rocket launched 11 communication satellites into orbit and then successfully returned to its landing zone. When that happened, it was the first orbital rocket landing ever.

Four years later, the Dragon capsule became the first US spacecraft to autonomously dock with the International Space Station.

The following year, Elon Musk gave American astronauts a ride to the space station aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9. After that successful mission, NASA certified the spacecraft and Crew Dragon for missions to and from the ISS, which was another first for a private company.

And just last month, SpaceX showed support to Ukraine by supplying the entire country with its Starlink internet service.

Looking forward, SpaceX will help NASA take humans back to the moon on its Starship rocket—hopefully by 2025.

“We are honored to be a part of NASA’s Artemis Program to safely land the first woman and next man on the surface of the moon, as the first of many, many more people to follow,” SpaceX said after winning a contract with the administration.

The company is planning on making 50 more launches this year alone. In 2021, SpaceX set a record when it successfully completed 31.

March 30th will also be a big day for SpaceX. That day, the crew of the Dragon Endeavor will head into the galaxy on a Falcon 9 with four civilians. The group will enjoy a 10-day trip to the ISS.