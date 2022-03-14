Elon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to Single Combat Over Ukraine

Continuing his staunch opposition to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Elon Musk challenged Vladimir Putin to a one-on-one fight. The winner, he said in a tweet, gets Ukraine.

It’s unclear exactly why the SpaceX and Tesla CEO decided to reach out to the Russian leader via Twitter, however, Musk doubled down in asking Putin if he is up for the challenge.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine,” Elon Musk wrote Monday morning. He followed this up by asking the Russian president, “Do you agree to this fight?”

Musk didn’t offer up any further details, but he did tag the official Russian presidency handle in his post. As of now, Putin has not responded to the entrepreneur’s proposition.

In recent days, Dmitry Rogozin, Russia’s space agency leader, halted shipments of rocket engines from its country to the United States in response to sanctions imposed on the country. He notably said, “Let them fly on something else, their broomsticks. I don’t know what.”

In response to this, while launching Starlink satellites, SpaceX’s launch director jabbed, “Time to let the American broomstick fly and hear the sounds of freedom.”

Elon Musk Not Only Public Figure Standing Up for Ukraine

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Elon Musk also sent Ukrainians Starlink systems so they would have available internet access.

Since Russia invaded the sovereign country on February 24, people around the world are showing support for Ukraine. Not only has the United States put sanctions on Russian imports, restaurants, car companies and others have stopped doing business with Russia.

Celebrities and other public officials are also doing what they can to help with supporting the civilians being affected in Ukraine.

As a native of the country, actress Mila Kunis, along with her husband Ashton Kutcher, wanted to help raise funds. They set up a GoFundMe and have raised $2o million so far for Ukraine.

Kunis explained that she’s proud to be Ukrainian and wants to help by making sure the people suffering have resources.

“While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most,” Kunis said in the caption to a video shared on Instagram.

She adds:

“Flexport.org is organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova. Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Standing with Ukraine means supporting Ukrainians.”