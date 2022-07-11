Elon Musk Fires Back at Twitter News With Epic Chuck Norris Meme

The saga surrounding business magnate and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s potential purchase of Twitter continues to make headlines. Most recently, Twitter executives claimed they would “pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement” after Musk shared his intent to pull out of his agreement to buy Twitter. Now, the 51-year-old has responded to the company’s threats in the most Elon Musk way possible – by mocking Twitter on its own platform with a series of tweets.

On Friday, Elon Musk announced that he would not follow through with his plans to buy Twitter, a social media platform and networking service. The billionaire pointed to Twitter’s lack of information about their users as to why he’s pulling out of the deal. Musk previously shared concerns about accounts made up of bots, or automated accounts run by software instead of actual human users.

According to Musk, his evaluation of the company was contingent on further data about the fake users. Having thousands of fake accounts inflates user numbers and increases the company’s valuation, which concerned Musk. The potential buyer’s lawyer recently shared that the lack of information about the bots puts Twitter “in material breach of multiple provisions” of their initial agreement.

In fact, Twitter (TWTR) stockholders are feeling the impact of the standoff already. On Monday morning, Twitter shares fell 5% in early pre-market trading. Further, the stock price per share is currently sitting far below Musk’s original April offer of buying the company at $54.20-a-share. On Friday, the markets closed with Twitter sitting at $36.81. Today’s response from Musk likely won’t help increase the company’s value or stock prices anytime soon.

Elon Musk Mocks Possible ‘Legal Action’ By Twitter

In true Elon Musk fashion, he took to Twitter and shared a couple of witty and hilarious memes that mocked the company’s threats of legal action against him. The first came during the early hours of Monday morning when Musk tweeted a meme that included four photos of him laughing progressively harder in each picture.

The four captions beside each photo read: “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court.”

In a roundabout way, Elon Musk might finally get the answers he was looking for when it comes to Twitter’s bot accounts. Ironically, that info may come about in court hearings as the company attempts to force Musk to follow through with his original agreement.

However, the CEO wasn’t done just yet. About five minutes later, Musk shared a second post featuring action star Chuck Norris. The Missing In Action actor is seen playing chess with only a single pawn on his end of the board. In contrast, his unknown opponent has a complete set of chess pieces at the other end. Musk simply tweeted, “Chuckmate,” as a response in the comment section of the post.

The ongoing battle between Elon Musk and Twitter clearly has no end in sight. Whether the social media company follows through with its threats of legal action is yet to be seen. But it looks like Musk is brushing off any pending lawsuits and may even welcome them at this point.