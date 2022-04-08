Elon Musk, GM Brass Meet With Biden Officials To Discuss Electric Vehicles

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and GM CEO Mary Barra met with officials from the Biden administration to talk about electric vehicles. Musk has, at times, had a war of words with the White House. He has written scathing tweets directed at President Joe Biden. The meeting was held on Wednesday and also included other automotive leaders.

Elon Musk, GM CEO Among Those Talking Electric Vehicles With Biden Administration

Back in February, Biden did publicly acknowledge Tesla’s role in U.S. electric vehicle manufacturing. This happened after Musk says he was being ignored. Last year, Congress approved $7.5 billion in government funding for EV charging stations. Legislation has stalled for new tax incentives to purchase and build EVs.

Ford Motor Chief Executive Jim Farley and Chrysler-parent Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares were there. So were Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson and Nissan Americas chair Jeremie Papin. They all took part in Wednesday’s meeting. In there, people talked about U.S. funding to “create a national network of 500,000 chargers.”

Automakers Back EPA Tougher Vehicle Emissions Regulations

Others in attendance at the meeting were Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. Executives from Hyundai Motor America and Subaru of America were there. So were Mazda North America, Toyota Motor North America, Mercedes-Benz USA, and Kia Motors America. We get more from the New York Post.

Automakers backed the Environmental Protection Agency’s new tougher vehicle emissions regulations last week. They were in due to a court challenge brought by some states and ethanol groups. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation says that EPA rule “will challenge the industry.” But it wants to ensure “critical regulatory provisions supporting electric vehicle technology are maintained.” The organization represents nearly all major automakers.

Meanwhile, corn growers, a Valero Energy subsidiary, and other ethanol producers have words about the new EPA rules. Those are about revising emission requirements through 2026. They say it will “effectively mandate the production and sale of electric cars rather than cars powered by internal combustion engines.”

In a statement, the administration says there was broad consensus “that charging stations and vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter what car you drive or where you charge your EV.”

In case you did not know, Elon Musk is all-in on electric vehicles. Musk has opened two auto factories in the United States. The giga-factories are responsible for producing batteries and other components for Tesla vehicles. One of the U.S. factories is in Austin, Texas.