Elon Musk and Grimes Secretly Welcome a Second Child Together

Entrepreneur Elon Musk is a dad–again. The businessman welcomed his seventh child with on-and-off girlfriend Grimes. After welcoming son X Æ A-12, nicknamed “X,” the duo now have a daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, or “Y” for short.

At a glance

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk became a father once again.

The child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl, was conceived via surrogate with musician Grimes.

Grimes revealed that she and Musk are still together, though their relationship is “fluid.”

This news comes on the heels of Musk’s ongoing issues with SEC censorship.

Elon Musk Has Seventh Child

Additionally, the musician opened up about the meaning behind her daughter’s unique name. Her first name, Exa, comes from exaFLOPS, a computing term which refers to “the ability to perform one quintillion floating-point operations per second.” Dark is a reference to both dark matter and “the unknown.” Sideræl is a “more elven spelling” of sidereal, and it refers to “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.” Grimes also intended her daughter’s name as a reference to her favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel.

Apparently, Grimes and Musk’s daughter was born in December. To go along with their son’s nickname X, they intend to call Exa “Y.” They also refer to the baby as Sailor Mars, in reference to the highly popular Sailor Moon manga. This news comes as a surprise given that Musk announced his separation from Grimes after three years of dating in fall of last year. However, the musician offered a different take on their relationship.

According to an interview with Vanity Fair, Grimes and Musk felt like they’d do best as a couple living separately. Musk prefers things neat and clean, while Grimes’s aesthetic is more eclectic. However, the musician did relocate from her home in Los Angeles, California to Austin, Texas, where Musk primarily resides. Moreover, she continues to refer to Musk as her boyfriend.

Elon Musk Continues to Fight SEC Censorship

Recently, Musk filed to terminate a 2018 consent decree with the SEC, which he claims he was forced to sign. The decree dictates that a lawyer from Tesla must read every tweet he issues about the company.

“I entered into the consent decree for the immediate survival of Tesla,” Musk explained, after getting in trouble for saying that Tesla was going private at a cost of $420 over share. He ultimately revealed this was a pot joke to impress Grimes. “I never lied to shareholders [and] I would never lie to shareholders. I entered into the consent decree for the survival of Tesla, for the sake of the shareholders.”

He once again found himself in hot water after tweeting a poll as to whether he should sell 10% of his stake in Tesla. Musk then suggested that the SEC was not only targeting him, but also leaking negative details of their investigation to the press.

“This is just peeling back the first layer of the corruption onion. Stay tuned…” Musk wrote.“I didn’t start the fight. But I will finish it.”