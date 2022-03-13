elon-musk-helping-ukraine-restore-power-after-sending-over-starlink-stations

Tesla founder Elon Musk remains helpful for Ukraine as he’s now helping and supporting the country to restore power. This comes after sending Starlink stations. But Elon Musk remains a person who is willing to go the extra mile in helping the country. Ukraine has been under attack from Russia since that country invaded the neighboring country weeks ago.

Elon Musk Shares Tweet He Received From Ukrainian Leader

In a tweet from this past week, Musk responds to a tweet from Mykhailo Federov, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine and Minister of Digital Transformation for Ukraine.

You’re welcome. We have also sent power adapters for car cigarette lighters, solar/battery packs and generators for places where electricity is not available. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2022

But Elon Musk also is doing more than helping Ukraine fight back. See, the Tesla founder is going to keep paying Ukrainian employees even after they are conscripted to fight in the war. Paychecks for these people will continue over the next three months. Then, Tesla will review that decision.

Tesla Paying Ukraininan Employees Who Fight For Country

According to a report from NBC, reports reveal that Tesla emailed employees in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company said that they are going to pay Ukrainian employees who join Ukraine’s military. At the three-month mark, Tesla and Elon Musk will determine to keep saying them.

In other news from the CNBC report, Tesla is not operating in Ukraine. Yet it does say that 5,000 Tesla owners are in the country. So, in this email, Tesla officials say that the company is focused on doing the right thing. That’s why they are communicating with employees.

Let’s emphasize this point again. Tesla officials are saying that Ukrainian nationals who also are employees can return to the country. They can go into active duty as a reservist. Tesla will keep their employment and salary for three months.

Company Sets Up Free Supercharging Stations Near Border

Tesla has set up free Supercharging stations across the Ukraine border to support those impacted. Additionally, the company said that several Supercharger stations near Ukraine were available for Tesla owners. Even if someone does not have a Tesla car but needs a charger station, they are OK to use it.

Tesla also says it is teaming up with SpaceX in order to provide coverage expansion of Starlink services. This launch was to help those in Ukraine by providing an alternative internet infrastructure during the Russian invasion. “Volunteers across the Giga Berlin and Germany Service team responded quickly on Sunday. To test, configure, pack and ship several hundred Starlink units.”