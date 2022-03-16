Elon Musk Offers To Fight Putin Using Only His Left Hand in Response To Chechen Head’s Warning

Recently, Elon Musk offered to fight Putin for Ukraine. Now, the head of the Chechen Republic is telling him he better think twice. Musk’s tweets must have not gone over well with the Russian official, as he shared quite the Telegram post about this “fight.” Elon Musk isn’t scared, though. The tech billionaire did what he always does: share funny tweets. He even changed his profile name on Twitter to make light of the Telegram post.

At a Glance

Elon Musk has offered to fight Putin. Now, he’s offering to fight with only his left hand.

This is in response to the head of the Chechen Republic, who took a jab at the SpaceX and Tesla CEO.

There was a Telegram post shared that detailed all of the ways Musk could be a better fighter.

Even though Musk responded, there’s no other information on when or what this fight would be.

The Chechen Republic Offered To Teach Musk to Fight

Musk shared the lengthy Telegram post that had been made about him by Ramzan Kadyrov, who is the head of the Chechen Republic. He shared two versions of the post: the original one in Russian, and then a version that had been translated into English.

Kadyrov’s post reads: “Elon Musk, a word of advice: Don’t measure your strength against that of Putin’s. You’re in two completely different leagues. And it’s not even about martial arts or judo, for example.”

Then, the Russian official goes on to compare Elon Musk and Putin. “Are you in the red corner of the boxing ring, a businessman and Twitter user; and Putin, in blue, a world politician and strategist, who inspires awe in the West and in the US?” Kadyrov then went on to say that Elon Musk is much weaker than Putin. He even said that the Russian president would look “unsportsmanlike” by beating Musk.

The Russian official also listed three fighting centers in the Chechen Republic, that would teach the CEO how to “take a punch.” The Telegram post concluded with Ramzan Kadyrov calling Musk “Elona” instead of his actual name, Elon.

Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage.



If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed.



Elona — Elona Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2022

‘Elona’ Musk Sounds Off On Telegram Post About Fight With Putin

The clearly thought-out post got a thought-out response from Elon Musk, of course. The SpaceX CEO shared, “Thank you for the offer, but such excellent training would give me too much of an advantage.”

“If he is afraid to fight, I will agree to use only my left hand and I am not even left-handed.”

The billionaire signed off his response with a cheeky reference to the Telegram post: he called himself Elona.

At the present time, there’s no telling what the Russian response to this tweet will be. And then, there’s no telling what Elon could go on to say.

Regardless, this is not the first time Musk had shared words with Russian officials. Dmitry Rogozin, Russia’s space agency leader, recently elicited a response from Elon Musk. Rogozin had said that US astronauts could “fly on something else, their broomsticks.”