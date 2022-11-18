Elon Musk Posts NSFW Rhino Photo, Twitter Goes off Immediately

Things over at Twitter are… interesting nowadays. Elon Musk has the whole site running wild as he posts meme after meme. While some think that Musk is a genius, using his platform and ownership of the social media platform to troll and crack jokes. Others, don’t think it is so funny or genius.

When it comes to the tech industry, there have been a lot of controversies lately. It isn’t just about the world’s richest man buying Twitter. There was also the whole thing with the crypto exchange, FTX, basically taking billions of dollars from users on the platform.

For Elon Musk, people are a little too focused on the wrong things. He expressed that feeling with an NSFW photo. Bonus points for making it a nature photo, at least.

This comes a day after it was announced that Twitter had locked the offices and shut off keycard access, effectively closing the physical office for five days. Many thought that this would mean the end of Twitter. That a problem would emerge and shut down the site.

With the World Cup this weekend, there is some worry that the site could still slow down and eventually run into more serious issues. There were even trends such as RIPTwitter and more. Users were basically giving their profile obituary.

That never happened, though. What did happen, is that Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, kept on posting. The memes and tweets just kept coming and people online were both amused and annoyed.

Elon Musk Remains Controversial on Twitter

This has really divided people into one of two groups. There are those that can’t wait to see what Elon Musk is going to tweet next. Waiting to post their own memes and things. The billionaire has poached a few photos from his replies over the last couple of days and posted them.

His rhino photo might have been his most controversial.

“How r u even tweeting? There was a funeral for twitter last night,” one reply said. Elon replied with a yawning emoji.

“Whoever said a picture is worth a thousand words was a wise man or woman,” one person replied. That’s about as mild as these replies got. Others took this very seriously and aren’t sure what is so funny.

“Unbelieve lack of reflection displayed here,” another user tweeted before doing an unofficial breakdown of the money that Musk borrowed and what he might be losing. When you spend $44 billion it is hard to keep that value, even for Musk.

So, Elong Musk continues to do what he does. Posting on Twitter and causing just about everyone in the world to react to it. His words and even memes are the points of focus lately on the website.

Get ready, because I’m sure he has a whole folder titled “Memes to Make People Mad” and he’s not even halfway through it.