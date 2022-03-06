elon-musk-promises-ukrainian-president-volodymyr-zelensky-more-starlink-stations

When Russia began its Ukraine invasion, Elon Musk delivered Starlink terminals to the country after it requested aid. Staying in close contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Elon Musk promises more Starlink stations will arrive.

What we Learned

Elon Musk promised Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky more Starlink stations are coming.

The two discussed Musk visiting and possible space projects together.

Ukraine received Starlink aid shortly after the Russian invasion because of communications issues.

Elon Musk warns Russia may target the Starlink system in Ukraine.

TMZ reports Musk and Zelensky were in a call Saturday when Musk promised additional Starlink satellite stations were coming. Volodymyr Zelensky also took to Twitter and spoke of his discussion with Elon Musk. According to him, after the war is a thing of the past, he hopes to discuss possible space ventures together.

Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects 🚀. But I’ll talk about this after the war. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 5, 2022

“Talked to @elonmusk. I’m grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war,” the tweet reads.

Additionally, the official Ukraine News UK Twitter account shared a short clip of the two speaking to one another. In it, we hear Zelensky inviting Musk to the country after the war, to which he replies he is looking forward to it.

SpaceX sent Ukraine the Starlink station shortly after Russia began invading. In addition to the country’s physical encroachment, it also initiated cyberattacks on Ukraine. This led to several Ukrainian cities experiencing disruptions, including Mariupol, Kherson, Kharkiv, and even the country’s capital, Kyiv. The cyberattacks targeted the Ukrainian government and critical infrastructure, crippling many areas.

Elon Musk Warns Russia May Target Starlink System in Ukraine

Though SpaceX and Elon Musk provided Ukraine Starlink terminals amid the conflict with Russia, the move doesn’t come without risks. According to Musk, users should be careful since Russia may target the Starlink system there.

A few days ago, Elon Musk issued the warning over Twitter after confirming Starlink was up and running for Ukraine. “Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so the probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution,” Musk stated.

Because of this, he advised users to only turn the service on when absolutely needed and to set up the antenna far away from people. Additionally, placing light camouflage over the antenna to “avoid visual detection” is also a good idea.

Finally, Musk also warned Starlink may, like the Ukrainian government, face a Russian cyberattack when someone on Twitter asked about it. However, he responded the system is ready and able to face a cyber threat. When another user asked if SpaceX could actually stop such an attack, Musk replied “Game on.”