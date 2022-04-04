Elon Musk Reacts to Tesla Exceeding Wall Street Production Expectations During ‘Exceptionally Difficult Quarter’

Tesla reports some impressive numbers for the first quarter of 2022, exceeding production expectations reported by Wall Street earlier this year. And, Tesla Motors CEO, Elon Musk couldn’t hold back his delight with these impressive numbers in a weekend Twitter post. Additionally, the electric vehicle (EV) company achieved these impressive sales numbers while operating with production deficiencies tied to supply shortages as well as COVID-related restrictions. The sales reported so far in 2022 also blow previous sales numbers out of the water as consumer interest and demand for EVs continues to grow.

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk reacts to the company's exceptional production record as the 2022 first-quarter sales numbers begin to roll in.

The company was facing plenty of roadblocks as 2022 began, including supply shortages and COVID-19 related production restraints.

This news is an even bigger win for the electric vehicle company as the first-quarter sales in 2022 shattered the numbers from the same time last year.

"Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day," Elon Musk says of the impressive first-quarter sales numbers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reacts To Impressive First-Quarter Sales Numbers

As the Tesla first-quarter sales numbers are announced, the company’s CEO, Elon Musk reacts to the news noting that the electric vehicle company exceeded sales expectations. These numbers are impressive, no doubt. But it becomes even more impressive when looking at the challenges the company faced going into 2022. The company continues to face massive shortages of necessary chips which are in short supply. Additionally, COVID-19 restrictions stalled production in some of the Tesla factories.

“This was an *exceptionally* difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero Covid policy,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk writes in a recent Twitter post.

“Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day,” Musk continues in response to the news.

The Tesla CEO’s message came in response to one of the company’s investors, Sawyer Merritt’s tweet noting the impressive first-quarter news. In the Twitter post, Merritt notes that the EV carmaker exceeded the projected sales numbers by more than 1,000.

“BREAKING: @Tesla delivered an all-time high of 310,048 vehicles in Q1, beating Wall St expectations of 309k,” Merritt notes. “Total Q1 production was 305,407. Congrats $TSLA!”

Tesla Sees Some Impressive First Quarter Numbers

The numbers note that Tesla produced more than 305,000 EVs in the first quarter of 2022. Furthermore, the EV company delivered a total of 310,048 vehicles during this time.

Most of these delivered vehicles are the Tesla Model and Model 3 vehicles. The company saw a total of 295,324 of these models delivered during the first quarter. This is compared to the 14,724 Tesla Model X designs sold during the same period.