Elon Musk Removes Legacy Blue Check Twitter Verification on April Fool’s Day

Ready to make brow-raising changes to the Twitter platform, Elon Musk is removing the legacy blue check Twitter verification on (of course) April Fool’s Day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, beginning today, all users with legacy verification badges are expected to lose their blue check. The plan to ditch the legacy verification badges was revealed on March 23rd. “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks,” the tweet read.

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp



Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023

The change is also part of Elon Musk’s plans to boost the Twitter Blue service. The product is notably $8 a month (or $84 a year). It also gives users with a verified phone number a blue verification badge.

Along with regular individual users, business accounts (including government accounts) are being asked to join Twitter Blue. However, the service will cost businesses $1,000 a month and an additional $50 per month for affiliated accounts.

Elon Musk Responds to the Criticism Concern Twitter Blue

After the news was announcing the end of legacy verified checkmarks, Elon Musk responded to the criticism the plans have received.

In response to Star Trek legend William Shatner’s criticism, Musk declared, “It’s more about treating everyone equally. There shouldn’t be a different standard for celebrities imo.”

Shatner stated he spent the past 15 years giving his time and “witty thoughts” for what he says is bupkis. “Now you’re telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this – the Colombia Records & Tape Club?” Shatner then explained.

Elon Musk also spoke out about the changes to Twitter earlier this week and what they mean for businesses. “Important to establish whether someone actually belongs to an organization or not so as to avoid impersonation,” he tweeted.

Musk also retweeted a message about Verified Organization for businesses. The message reads, “Verified Organizations is a new way for organizations and their affiliates to distinguish themselves on Twitter. Rather than relying on Twitter to be the sole arbiter of truth for which accounts should be verified, vetted organizations that sign up for Verified Organizations are in full control of vetting and verifying accounts they’re affiliated with.”

The social media website then said that accounts in association with the organization will receive an affiliated badge on their profile with the organization’s logo. It will be featured on the organization’s account profile.

Twitter went on to add it has seen numerous organizations join Verified Organizations and it is now available globally. Variety did report that Twitter will be exempting 10,000 most-followed companies and organizations from the $1,000 month verified-status charge. Among the brands that are exempt include Twitter itself as well as YouTube, NASA, CNN, ESPN, the New York Times, the NBA, and BBC’s breaking news account.