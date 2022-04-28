Elon Musk Reveals His Next Venture After Buying Twitter

Now that Elon Musk has bought Twitter, or that’s what it looks like pending the particulars, he’s thinking about what to do next. Of course, he can’t take himself too seriously, so the tech billionaire did what he does best, post. He took to Twitter to crack a couple of jokes among the chaos that is the Twitter purchase. There have been so many reactions from negative to positive and everything in between.

Twitter Saga

Elon Musk and the board of Twitter came to an agreement to make Musk the sole owner of the company

Musk plans on taking the company private after the $43 billion purchase

The internet, especially Twitter itself, has been ablaze since the news broke

Musk decided to joke about the reactions that people have had to the purchase

To poke a little fun at the people that are taking it too seriously and let off a little steam I’m sure, Musk put out a couple of tweets. This first one has to do with what he claims is his next venture. I say that the CEO is kidding, but you just never know with him, really. Let’s be honest though, this is clearly a joke.

We all know those stories about the first recipe for Coca-Cola. Everyone grows up hearing jokes and tales and all those things. Musk played a little bit on the narcotic past of the soda brand.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Then, there are all of the memes people have made since the Twitter news came out. One of the things that never seems to be working in our world… the McDonald’s ice cream machine. For years people have asked for a solution. If there is anyone who can do it, or at least claim that he can do it, that’s Elon Musk, right?

He has sent a car to space and is attempting to pioneer many innovations. However, even he has doubts that he can fix this issue.

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Never one to shoot straight or get too intense on social media, Musk often jokes around like this. With hundreds of thousands of likes on every post and almost 90,000,000 followers, he has one of the largest followings and platforms in the world. Not to mention his billions of dollars, soon to be trillion, and his Fortune 500 companies.

Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $43 Billion, Sets Internet on Fire

In a very short period of time, Elon Musk went from talking about Twitter to becoming the largest stakeholder in the company and then attempting a hostile takeover. In the end, his offer was big enough to get shareholders to budge and make the board take the offer. As long as the check clears, metaphorically that is, everything should be alright.

The internet reacted with love, hate, sadness, envy, admiration, and so much more. There was a reaction for just about any opinion out there.