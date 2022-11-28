Elon Musk Reveals Photo of What’s on His ‘Bedside Table,’ and It’s a Must-see

As Twitter’s new CEO—and a controversial one at that—Tesla founder Elon Musk has been seeing a lot of media attention. However, amid the news following Musk’s Twitter acquisition, we recently learned what the multi-billionaire keeps on his “bedside table,” and the collection of items is a must-see.

My bedside table pic.twitter.com/sIdRYJcLTK — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

For one reason or another, Musk took to Twitter during the early hours of Monday morning to show off what he keeps within reach of his bed and it’s definitely a strange collection. His photo captures four (likely empty) cans of caffeine-free Diet Coke, a water bottle missing its lid, and two different revolvers, one modern and one—based on the photo’s comments—a historic replica. The box in which the replica firearm sits boasts a copy of German-born artist Emanuel Leutze’s Washington Crossing the Delaware.

Continuing the thread, Elon Musk pointed out his lack of use of coasters, drawing attention to the rings left behind by cold sweating cans of Diet Coke.

“There is no excuse for my lack of coasters,” he wrote.

The 51-year-old’s hundreds of thousands of followers had a variety of reactions after seeing what he keeps on his bedside table. Multiple people showed off their own bedside guns. One person added a photo of their own bedside table, capturing a box of tissues, a decorative deer, and a TV remote.

Others, meanwhile, critiqued the public figure for his showy display of firearms.

Tagging Musk on Twitter, they wrote, “isn’t this a RECKLESS marketing of weapons? The BEST practice is to treat firearms & gun ownership as a PRIVATE matter, part of the subjects that you shouldn’t discuss OPENLY. Being a gun owner is CONFIDENTIAL; the world doesn’t have to know about it through Twitter.”

Elon Musk Reinstating Donald Trump’s Twitter Account

Given that Elon Musk is now Twitter’s brand new CEO, he can restore banned accounts, including the account of former president Donald Trump. Musk announced Trump’s reinstatement on the social media platform earlier this month. In his post, he wrote, “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei.” The latter statement translates to, “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

Despite Musk’s announcement, Trump has vowed never to return to Twitter. Instead, he’s amassed a large following on the social platform, Truth Social. In total, he has 4.56 million followers. Impressive as that is, it’s absolutely nothing compared to the 88 million he had on Twitter.

Still. with Trump announcing plans to run during the 2024 presidential election, it will be interesting to see whether the former president and television celebrity changes his mind. After all, despite the controversy he often created on Elon Musk’s social media platform, he had a large reach while maneuvering politics.