Elon Musk Reveals Surprising Views on at Home Smart Appliances

Elon Musk has an opinion on most anything. And know that the wealthiest man in the world doesn’t trust at-home appliances hooked up to the internet.

Why Would Elon Musk Not Trust Smart Home Appliances

Musk replied to a review of a GE convection oven. It’s a smart appliance that connects to the internet.

The world’s wealthiest man said such appliances are ripe for “DDoS.”

He called such appliances DDoS “puppets.”

Musk replied to a tweet from David Barnard, a developer and advocate for Revenue Cat. Barnard posted:

“GE Appliances won’t let me use convection roast on my new oven without connecting the oven to wifi. After a string of profanities I reluctantly downloaded the app and sat on the kitchen floor 10+ minutes trying to get it connected… unsuccessfully. The app is complete garbage.

“To be fair to GE Appliances, it’s a nice oven. I thought we’d hate the touch screen controls, but they’re surprisingly usable. It pre-heats quickly and the convection bake is fantastic (the convection roast will probably be nice too once I get it working). And they did warn me:

Sounds like a random review about an app. Elon Musk elevated the review by upping the concern level. He replied to the review: “Basic appliances should not connect to the Internet or have significant compute power or they will/are/have obviously be turned into an army of ddos puppets.”

Elon Musk Thinks These Smart Home Appliances Can Be Used for Nefarious Attacks

So what the what is Elon Musk talking about? DDoS stands for a “distributed denial-of-service.” That’s an attack to disrupt the normal internet traffic to a targeted server, service or network. The attack overwhelms the target with extra traffic that can take down the network.

And, coincidentally, Elon Musk amped up the attention on Barnard’s tweet. Barnard posted: “I don’t see how anyone remotely famous uses Twitter. After a mention from Elon Musk, this tweet went viral, but not even that much, and Twitter is completely unusable.”

Musk’s comment generated more than 550 comments with likes exceeding 11,300.

After he escalated attention on GE Appliances, Elon Musk stuck to his own products. After all, he is the creator of Tesla. And he was touting cars.

He tweeted: “even some of the best AI software engineers in the world don’t realize how advanced Tesla AI has become.” We have no idea whether one of his cars could be subject to a DDoS attack.

We also don’t know if that was an Elon Musk response to a request he received from a small group of his followers. He’s been focusing a lot of his energy on the Russian crisis in Ukraine. Followers asked him to shut down all the Tesla cars in Russia as punishment for the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

By Sunday night, Elon Musk was advocating for Europe to restart dormant nuclear plants and increasing the power produced by active ones. “This is *critical* to national and international security,” he tweeted.