Elon Musk Says Europe Needs to Increase Nuclear Energy Output for ‘International Security’

Given the fact that Russia supplies a large amount of oil and natural gas to Europe, Elon Musk is urging the continent to invest more of its resources in nuclear energy.

With the conflict raging on between Russia and Ukraine, and most of the world showing support for the latter, Musk feels that Russia could continue to shut down pipelines.

Elon Musk Makes His Stance on Nuclear Energy Clear

On Friday, news broke that the Westbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany from Poland stopped. Russia’s oil and gas make up for 40 percent of Europe’s supply, while the Yamal-Europe pipeline makes up roughly 15 percent of the westbound supply.

In response to the new events overseas, Elon Musk took to Twitter to speak to another energy source – nuclear.

“Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones. This is *critical* to national and international security,” Musk wrote.

For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation risk, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there & eat locally grown food on TV.



I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022

Not surprisingly, this comment caused quite a commotion on Twitter, as nuclear energy is a controversial topic. But Elon Musk spoke to the public’s most prominent concern, radiation.

“For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation risk, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there & eat locally grown food on TV. I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe,” he said.

Musk added in another tweet, “Also nuclear is vastly better for global warming than burning hydrocarbons for energy.”

Despite Musk’s defenses, many still expressed their fears about nuclear energy. For some, it was a matter of using old technology. For others, it was the waste that accumulates after the fact.

“I’m against the nuclear power of the 1970’s. Expensive, not inherently safe,” one person said. “But I’m intrigued my modern, smaller, safer designs. Isn’t the problem with even modern nuclear power cost? Isn’t the combination of wind, solar, and batteries cheaper and faster to implement?”

“The main problem with nuclear is the nuclear waste,” another added. “These very harmful to the planet. An interesting idea would be to burry [sic] these waste somewhere in space?!!! Not sure if this would work but outer space is full of reactive material and bad radiations anyways! So why not!”

There were also just as many that supported Musk’s strong stance.

“Nuclear is much better than coal and safety has been vastly improved since Chernobyl,” a third user wrote. “Nuclear needs to be used as transitionary to solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro.”