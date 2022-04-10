Elon Musk Says Everyone Who Signs Up for Paid Twitter Service Should Get a Blue Checkmark

Sharing his thoughts on how to improve Twitter after becoming a shareholder, Elon Musk has made the suggestion to make those who sign up for the platform’s paid services recipients of a blue checkmark.

In a series of tweets on Saturday (April 9th), Musk spoke about what privileges he thinks Twitter Blue users should have. “Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (i.e. $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark,” Musk declares. But he goes on to say that Twitter Blue already has a modifiable 20 seconds time to edit tweet feature as well.

“And no ads,” the Tesla CEO also explains. “The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive.”

It’s important to note that Elon tweeted a follow-up. He clarified that the checkmark for subscribing to Twitter Blue should be different from the one used to distinguish public figures and official accounts.

The latest suggestion comes just days after it was revealed Twitter is testing out the use of an edit feature on its platform. The social media platform says it is looking to incorporate an edit button. The motivation behind this move is the poll that Musk made asking followers if they want an edit button. The “yes” overwhelming took over the poll at 73.6%. Meanwhile, only 26.4% said “on.”

Large Tesla Shareholder Ron Baron Describes Elon Musk Joining Twitter’s Board As Being ‘Meaningless’

During an interview with CNBC, a large Tesla shareholder, Ron Baron, states that Elon Musk joining Twitter’s board is “meaningless” to him.

“It’s a tiny investment,” Baron stated about Musk’s involvement with Twitter. “$3 billion for a man who is worth $300 billion. He has Tesla, which is worth a trillion [and] on the way to being worth $3 or $4 trillion. There’s no way this could be anything meaningful to him.”

Baron, who has been a Tesla investor since 2014, also said that his firm decided not to invest in Twitter when it found out Musk was backing the social media platform and taking a seat on its board. After Musk’s investment was officially disclosed, Twitter’s stock surged 27%.

However, Musk did recently criticize the social media platform. He even did a poll asking whether Twitter adheres to free speech principles. “Given that Twitter serves as a de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk tweeted. “What should be done?”

Musk also said in March 2022 that he was actually considering the idea of building a new social media platform.