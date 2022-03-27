elon-musk-says-increasing-life-expectancy-could-slow-humanity-from-advancing

Elon Musk may be working hard to advance the human race, but finding a way to up the average life expectancy is not something he’s planning to do. According to him, older generations are holding us back as a civilization. And he has no intention of continuing that problem.

At a Glance

Elon Musk thinks humans should stop trying to expand the average life expectancy.

In his opinion, old minds keep societies from advancing.

He also believes that aging leaders are unfit to run countries. And to help, the U.S. should set an age maximum for presidential candidates.

Elon Musk Doesn’t Isn’t Interested in a Higher Life Expectancy

Elon Musk recently met Axel Springer CEO Mathias Döpfner to chat about everything from his take on the Russian invasion to his many technological advancements in the world of science.

During their talk, Döpfner applauded the Tesla CEO for solving “so many problems of mankind.” But he mentioned that it was strange that Musk has never shown interest in helping his fellow humans live longer.

Other billionaires around the world have been hyper-focused on finding ways to stave off death. For example, Jeff Bezos recently handed over a large chunk of cash to fund a new company dedicated to reversing the aging process. But Musk has completely shied away from the topic.

“I don’t think we should try to have people live for a really long time,” he admitted to Döpfner. “… it would cause asphyxiation of society because the truth is, most people don’t change their mind. They just die.”

“So if they don’t die, we will be stuck with old ideas and society wouldn’t advance,” he added.

Musk Believes in a Presidential Age Maximum

While speaking about leaders such as 79-year-old Joe Biden, Elon Musk noted that the world already has “quite a serious issue with gerontocracy,” and extending life expectancy would only further that problem.

“In the US, it’s a very, very ancient leadership,” he said. “And it is just impossible to stay in touch with the people if you are many generations older than them.”

And Musk also suggested that our government should make some major changes to help keep antiquated minds out of the White House. Just as there is a current age minimum for a president, he believes there should also be a maximum. Otherwise, we won’t have leaders who understand the plight of the average aged person.

In Musk’s opinion, a president should be within 10 to 20 years of the current median age.

“They did not put maximum ages because they did not expect that people will be living so long,” Musk shared. “They should have. Because for a democracy to function, the leaders must be reasonably in touch with the bulk of the population. And if you’re too young or too old, you can’t say that you will be attached.”