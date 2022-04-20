Elon Musk Says Netflix Is ‘Unwatchable’ After Streaming Giant Loses 200,000 Subscribers

Elon Musk publicly bashed Netflix on Twitter this week for becoming “unwatchable” after the entertainment giant reported massive subscriber losses in the first quarter. Musk attributed the consumer exodus to Netflix’s “woke mind virus” that has influenced content decisions more heavily of late. Netflix stock dipped an incredible 35 percent this morning on the weak subscriber news, according to Daily Mail.

At a glance

The woke mind virus is making Netflix unwatchable — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 20, 2022

Netflix’s stock price has largely lived and died by its subscriber growth over the years. When numbers exceed Wall Street expectations, the price soars to new heights regardless of revenues or massive liabilities. But the outsized growth rates finally caught up to the streaming giant this quarter as over 200,000 subscribers walked away between January and March.

Netflix also pulled the plug on about 700,000 accounts based in Russia in support of the Ukrainian government. The company then forecast another 2 million subs could leave by this summer based on projections, leaving management scrambling for desperate options like advertisements and crackdowns on password sharing.

Netflix blamed the emergence of many new competitors in the streaming space for their subscriber woes. They also mentioned the end of the pandemic and inflationary pricing. Little was said by the company regarding their $16 billion in debt accumulated in a decade to finance their incredible growth. Musk and many other social media users, however, blamed the direction of Netflix’s original content for the stagnation.

After asserting that the “woke mind virus” caused the streaming business’ decay, Musk also agreed with a Twitter user who asserted a similar opinion. “Woke mind virus is the biggest threat to the civilization,” a user tweeted in response to Musk. “Yes,” Musk replied in a separate tweet.

Netflix shares have lost more than half of their value so far this year — wiping out about $150 billion in shareholder equity in less than four months. The company told shareholders on Tuesday to expect major headaches upcoming.

“Our revenue growth has slowed considerably,” Netflix said on its earnings call. “Streaming is winning over linear, as we predicted, and our titles are very popular globally. However, [relatively high household account sharing] combined with competition, is creating revenue growth headwinds.”

The last time Netflix lost a significant amount of subscribers dates back to 2011 when the company unveiled its nascent streaming model as a separate add-on with a separate fee. Their instincts were indeed correct — streaming was the future and needed to produce its own revenue. However, the botched unveiling led to 800,000 subscribers leaving Netflix at the time.

Netflix ended March with 74.6 million subscribers in the US and Canada.