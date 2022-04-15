Elon Musk Says Potential Twitter Buy Isn’t About Money, It’s About ‘Freedom’

Elon Musk wants to buy Twitter — not for profit, but for “freedom.” Whether he’ll secure the popular social media company remains another question.

Musk talked openly about his bid for Twitter Thursday afternoon during a TED Talk Q&A. Earlier in the day, Musk, in a filing with the SEC, said “Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

So can the richest man in the world afford to buy Twitter with a valuation of $43 billion? Musk said he could “technically afford it. But this [deal] is not a way to make money. Having a public platform that is trusted and broadly inclusive is extremely important to the future of civilization. I don’t care about the economics at all.”

Musk is worth about $274 billion, give or take a stock fluctuation. However, most of his assets are stock he owns in Tesla and SpaceX. According to CNBC, he also owns two smaller start-ups — Neuralink and The Boring Company.

But what if he does acquire Twitter? “I think there will be quite a few errors. I hope it won’t be too miserable. (And) I just think it’s important to the function of democracy.

“It’s important to the function of the United States as a free country and to freedom in the world more broadly,” Elon Musk said of buying Twitter.

If he is successful in buying the company, Musk wants to open source the social media company’s secretive algorithm. He wants fewer bans and would rather give a user a time-out. He also likes an edit button. And he doesn’t think Twitter should be policing content. As he said in his letter to the SEC, he’s a “free speech absolutist,” who wanted to get Twitter back to its roots as “the free speech wing of the free speech party.”

However, he said he would rid Twitter of spam and bots.

“It won’t be perfect, but we want it to be as free as reasonably possible,” he said.

Earlier this month, Musk bought 9.2 percent of Twitter, which most thought made him the largest shareholder of the company. However, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Musk no longer is No. 1 on the shareholder list.

Vanguard Group recently upped its stake in the social media platform. The asset management company disclosed on April 8 that it owns 82.4 million shares of Twitter. So that’s 10.3% of the company. That makes Vanguard’s holdings worth $3.78 billion.

Twitter, in reaction to Musk’s takeover plans, said its “Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”