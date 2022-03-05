Elon Musk Says Starlink Won’t Block Russian News Sources: ‘Sorry to Be a Free Speech Absolutist’

In late February, after Ukraine requested Elon Musk to provide Starlink aid, he made the service available throughout much of the country. Since then, multiple governments asked him to block Russian news sources from the service, which he refuses to do.

Taking to Twitter early this morning, Elon Musk informed his followers that certain governments told Starlink to block Russian news sources. Though he doesn’t specify which governments did so, he does state Ukraine was not one of them. In the same tweet, he makes it clear he and his company have no intention of obliging the request unless forced to at “gunpoint.”

“Starlink has been told by some governments (not Ukraine) to block Russian news source,” the tweet reads. “We will not do so unless at gunpoint. Sorry to be a free speech absolutist.”

Before discussing the Russian news request, Elon Musk also stated Starlink V2 and Starship would be delayed. He said this is because SpaceX reprioritized itself for cyber defense and overcoming signal jamming.

Musk made Starlink available to Ukraine after Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov pleaded with him to do so on Twitter. On top of the ground attacks the country endured, Russia engaged in cyberattacks on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure, cutting off much of its communications.

Elon Musk and Cybersecurity Experts Warn Ukraine Starlink Users Russia may ‘Target’ them

Though it’s undoubtedly good news Elon Musk and SpaceX are providing aid to Ukraine, it doesn’t come without risk. According to Musk and cybersecurity experts, the network being active there may encourage Russia to target users.

Musk issued the warning on Twitter Friday when speaking about communications systems in the area. “Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution,” he said.

Several cybersecurity experts spoke to CNN Business about the matter too. A security researcher at the University of California at Berkeley, Nicholas Weaver, detailed specifics in an email to the outlet. “If an adversary has a specialized plane aloft, it can detect [a satellite] signal and home in on it,” the email begins. “It isn’t necessarily easy, but the Russians have a lot of practice on tracking various signal emitters in Syria and responding. Starlink may work for the moment, but anyone setting a [Starlink] dish up in Ukraine needs to consider it as a potential giant target.”

Other researchers agree and note the service is useful but setting up any kind of distinctive emitter is dangerous. As a result, don’t do so unless absolutely necessary.