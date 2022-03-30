Elon Musk Says ‘Sustainable Energy’ Is Making Big Strides in Solar and Wind

With inflation jacking up the price of energy costs in the last few weeks, Americans have begun to look for alternative methods and sources of traveling, heating, and more. Now, Tesla founder Elon Musk says “sustainable energy” is making big strides in regard to wind and solar power.

The richest man on the planet retweeted an article about climate change and sustainable energy sources on his personal page. His information comes from research published in an article written by BBC. He captioned the post with, “Sustainable energy generation from the sun & wind is making great progress.

Tesla has led the charge in alternative energy sources for automobiles. As such, it makes sense the innovative multi-billionaire shared his excitement for sustainable energy in other regards.

According to the news outlet, wind and solar power generated 10% of global electricity for the first time in 2021. Scientists and climate activists alike have been pushing for sustainable resources like this for decades. And now, the outlet reports demand for sustainable energy has surged amid the current climate crisis.

It’s easy to see why Elon Musk found such excitement in news regarding sustainable energy. The news outlet further reports demand for energy soared as society bounced back from COVID-19-era heights.

In fact, demand for electricity grew so much last year, researchers said it was comparable to adding a new India to the world’s grid.

Alongside wind and solar energy, other sustainable resources contributed to 38% of the world’s power in 2021.

Kamala Harris Pushing for ‘Transition’ to Clean Energy

Soaring gas prices and decreased oil availability have shown Americans the importance of sustainable, clean energy. And ahead of BBC‘s report, Vice President Kamala Harris was making the pushing for a “transition” to clean energy weeks ago. She and the U.S. Secretary of Transportation focused specifically on electric buses and clean energy transit.

Several weeks ago, the vice president announced billions in federal contracts had been invested to bolster a push for electric buses, simultaneously working to reduce gas prices. She said, “We are all in the midst of a turning point. We have the technologies to transition to a zero-emission fleet. And we can address the climate crisis and grow our economy at the same time.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg shared similar sentiments during Harris’s statement. The secretary took the opportunity to make a push for a reduction in cars and great use of things like buses and other public transportation.

He said, “Transit gets riders where they need to be efficiently and affordably with far less pollution…And it’s even good for drivers of cars, because it means less congestion and traffic on our roads.”

The two government officials further emphasized an ideal move toward electric buses with developing technology.