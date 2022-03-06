Elon Musk Says the World Truly Doesn’t Realize How ‘Advanced’ Tesla AI Is Becoming

Elon Musk was tweeting about a topic right square in his wheel house — traffic. It all came after a cryptic tweet he made Saturday night, teasing the abilities of Tesla.

What to Know About Elon Musk and His Latest Tweets

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, bragged that even the world’s best experts don’t realize how advanced Tesla’s AI has become.

Maybe the tweet was in reaction to a request from his followers. They want him to turn off all the Tesla-made cars in Russia.

Meanwhile, Tesla is working on a self-driving vehicle that can make traffic less congested.

Seriously, who is better to talk about cars and traffic than Elon Musk, the creator of Tesla, an electric car company attempting to develop a fully equipped, self-driving automobile.

In his first Sunday tweet, Elon Musk wrote: “Defeating traffic is the ultimate boss battle. Even the most powerful humans in the world cannot defeat traffic.”

Twelve minutes later, Musk replied to his own tweet: “Self-driving car will amplify traffic to insane levels, as you won’t feel the pain of driving yourself.” (He didn’t mention that self-driving cars will eliminate that very human penchant for unnecessary braking, which snarls traffic).

And it all followed up his Saturday night tweet: “Even some of the best AI software engineers in the world don’t realize how advanced Tesla AI has become.”

Maybe all this was in reaction to a small group of followers who hang on every Elon Musk tweet. Insider reported that these folks started asking Musk to help out even more to stop the Russian invasion of Ukraine. They want the Tesla and SpaceX owner to shut down all the electric cars his company has sold in Russia.

One Twitter follower asked Elon Musk: “Please turn off and deactivate all Tesla’s in Russia. It’s absolutely disgusting what Russia is doing and Putin has to be stopped.”

Musk never really answered that specific request. Then came his tweet about Tesla’s AI. One Twitter user then replied: “If it’s so smart, ask it to stop the war.”

Musk has championed Ukraine’s side in the almost two-week-long Russian invasion of the country. But he’s also emphasized that citizens of Russia shouldn’t be blamed for the decisions made by Vladimir Putin, the country’s authoritarian president. One of Musk’s tweets last week said: “Hold Strong Ukraine … And also my sympathies to the great people of Russia, who do not want this.”

At the start of the invasion, a Ukrainian leader asked Elon Musk, via Twitter, to help bring back the country’s access to the internet. Musk gave the country access to SpaceX’s Starlink satellite-based internet service. Plus, he also instructed Ukrainian leaders how to contend with Russian cyber attacks. He spoke with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky earlier this weekend.

“I’m grateful to (Elon Musk) for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I’ll talk about this after the war.

But Elon Musk hasn’t said yes to every request. He said other leaders have asked him to shut down access to Russian news sources on his satellite-based internet service. That was too big of an ask.

“We will not do so unless at gunpoint,” Elon Musk tweeted. “Sorry to be a free speech absolutist.”