Elon Musk Speaks Out After Twitter Purchase, and the Reactions Are Pouring In

Elon Musk used his favorite emojis — call them social media fist bumps — to celebrate his purchase of Twitter.

And after days of speculation, the world’s richest man finally bought his pet project. The owner of two ground-breaking companies now is a social media mogul. Musk tweeted a statement Monday afternoon to his almost 84 million followers. This was hours after Twitter agreed to accept his offer to buy the company and take it private. And he decorated his tweet with rocket, stars and hearts emojis.

The Numbers

Elon Musk bought Twitter for $54.20 a share

That makes his purchase cost about $44 billion

It’s the largest deal to take a company private in about two decades

If you’ve followed this Elon Musk storyline, what he said about Twitter following approval of the sale was a familiar refrain. Here’s Musk’s statement:

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy,” Musk said. “And Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated. I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential — I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it.”

Elon Musk Urged His Critics to Remain on Twitter

Earlier Monday, Musk tweeted “I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means.” He also tweeted “be my love in the rain.” But that’s Musk’s kind of random social media vibe.

And almost immediately, Twitter users started offering suggestions to Elon Musk. One wrote: “Can we introduce a face scan for verification and delete all users who don’t use an actual picture of themselves?” Does this sound like a good plan?

We scoured Twitter for a sampling of comments. Here’s some of the social media reaction to Elon Musk buying Twitter:

Joe Pompliano wrote: The Elon Musk hate is so weird to me. He is the greatest entrepreneur of our lifetime, and he is attempting to solve the world’s most challenging problems (climate change, multi-planetary living, etc.). He should be the role model for an entire generation.” (Comments seem to split along conservative/liberal political lines).

A Pressing Question: Will Musk Activate Suspended Accounts?

Meanwhile, others celebrated the idea that suspended accounts would be welcome back. (No, this wasn’t a tweet from Donald Trump). Musk has been vocal about Twitter suspending accounts or deleting comments. He believes all speech is free speech.

Suspended accounts coming back after Twitter takeover by Elon Musk #ElonMuskBuyTwitter pic.twitter.com/sfMfD6JpST — Alex (@CFC_Alex10) April 25, 2022

Others Users Expressed Concerns about Billionaires

Want more? Still others pointed out how the billionaires are controlling major media companies. One user wrote: “Elon Musk owns Twitter. Jeff Bezos owns the Washington Post. Mark Zuckerburg controls Facebook, Instagram etc. Rupert Murdoch owns Fox News, The Sun etc. The ultra rich control the media the keep their wealth and power.”

One man replied directly to Musk. He wrote: “I don’t see a big issue with well-regulated capitalism in competitive marketplaces of physical products, but when it comes to infrastructure like twitter used by millions of people, ownership by just one man is a problem regardless of his values. It should be owned by everyone.”