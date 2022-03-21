Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellites Reportedly Helping Ukrainian Military Against Russia

As war rages on in Ukraine, the country’s military officials are saying that Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites are helping their drones target and destroy Russian military vehicles.

Further, drones equipped with thermal cameras allow the Ukrainian military to see Russian tanks and army trucks at night. This is especially helpful due to rising power outages amid heavy bombing from Russian forces. The drones are also specialized with anti-tank grenades that are launched at their target, per the New York Post.

What to Know

Starlink satellites launched by Elon Musk are helping Ukrainian troops destroy Russian army tanks

The thermal vision from the drones is letting the troops detect vehicles at night

Elon Musk warns that this could make Ukrainians a target

The drones also have anti-tank devices attached to them

“If we use a drone with thermal vision at night, the drone must connect through Starlink to the artillery guy and create target acquisition,” the Ukrainian specialist said originally to the Times of London.

Due to the power outages, connecting with Starlink is one of the only ways to sustain internet access. Elon Musk previously sent several Starlink terminals to Ukraine at the request of Mykhailo Fedorov. He said the broadband internet service “keeps our cities connected and emergency services saving lives” in case of power outages.

After receiving the terminals, about 5,000, the Ukrainian leader said they were significantly helping.

“The quality of the link is excellent,” Fedorov shares. “We are using thousands, in the area of thousands, of terminals with new shipments arriving every other day.”

However, while the SpaceX CEO was happy to aid the country with internet access via Starlink, he also warned that they may make the Ukrainian military a target.

Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high,” Musk said in a tweet earlier in March. “Please use with caution.”

Elon Musk’s Feud With Russian Leaders

Elon Musk has also been feuding with Russian allies online in a series of Twitter exchanges. He even challenged Vladimir Putin to a combat.

“I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat. Stakes are Ukraine,” Elon Musk wrote Monday morning. He followed this up by asking the Russian president, “Do you agree to this fight?”

In the days since, Russian a Chechen warlord called him “effeminate.” In response, Musk changed his name from “Elon” to “Elona.”

Russia invaded the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv in February, despite President Volodymyr Zelensky’s warnings that Ukraine wouldn’t surrender. Since that time, the Russian military has launched a ground war resulting in devastation of major cities.

Many Ukrainians are trying to flee the country to neighboring NATO countries. But several civilians have perished in the process by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian army continues to hold its ground, refusing to put up a white flag and surrender to the Russians as war rages on.