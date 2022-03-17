Elon Musk Stepping Down From Board of Directors at Major Company

It’s been announced that Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk will step down from the board of directors for Endeavor. His resignation won’t actually be until the summer. However, the company went ahead and revealed his departure in its annual SEC report. The company will only have seven members on its board of directors once Musk leaves.

He notified Endeavor that he would be leaving on March 12.

“We thank Elon Musk for his commitment to Endeavor through our first year as a public company, in which he contributed meaningfully to our long-term strategy and vision for the future of sports and entertainment,” the company said. “We know he has a lot of demands and little time, and we appreciate the support he provided us.”

Endeavor mentioned that Musk had “little time,” and that’s actually why the SpaceX CEO is leaving. When giving them his notice, he made sure to note that his leaving had nothing to do with the company. His notice said that his departure “was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.” Musk runs a number of companies and side projects and remains fairly busy.

Apparently, he wasn’t expected to stay on the board for too long, anyway. Endeavor has always known that Elon Musk had too much on his plate. Even though the billionaire couldn’t commit long-term, his presence on the board was still helpful.

He joined the board in conjunction with its IPO in 2021, according to Deadline. His business savvy was useful for Endeavor as they got their bearings. Now that things are more stable, Musk feels that they’ll be fine on their own.

The tech billionaire already has his hands full with Tesla and SpaceX. The two companies are each valued at billions of dollars. Tesla, which has finally given in to sky-high inflation in the US, has a market value of $860 billion. SpaceX, which has been essential in keeping Ukraine connected, was valued at $100 billion last year.

Since then, the space firm has surely grown. The company has launched a large number of satellites for its Starlink internet program. In fact, it’s even asking to launch another 30,000 objects into space. Currently, Starlink is being used to keep internet available in Ukraine. The country had previously asked for help from Musk after Russia invaded and hacked their networks.