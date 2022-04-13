Elon Musk Being Sued By Shareholders Over Twitter Shares Dispute

A Twitter shareholder recently sued Elon Musk in a class-action suit over claims that the billionaire did not properly disclose his ownership in the company. According to the lawsuit, filed by shareholder Marc Bain Rasella, Musk made “materially false and misleading statements and omissions by failing to disclose to investors” his growing ownership stake in the social media giant.

The complaint claims that Musk, the world’s richest man and Twitter’s largest public shareholder, announced his investment long after he exceeded the threshold for public reporting. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules demand public reporting of acquisitions by private investors above the five percent equity mark. Public officials like politicians must disclose all trades.

Rasella’s lawsuit claims that Musk began acquiring shares of Twitter in January — which was completely within his rights to do — but met the five percent threshold of ownership long before he made it public in April. Furthermore, the lawsuit alleges that Musk quietly acquired the initial shares without disclosure in order to artificially suppress the price, knowing that his celebrity status would cause a run on the stock upward when the news went public.

Of course, that is exactly what happened when Musk announced his 9.2 percent ownership stake in Twitter on April 4. Headlines abound and rumors flew about Musk potentially joining the board; offering day-to-day input into the company; or even buying all of Twitter. Casual investors rushed to the window to swing trade the news. The stock price shot up over 25 percent in the ensuing days, as a result.

Therefore, if a judge finds in favor of the plaintiff, then it means Musk knowingly surpassed the five percent threshold sometime before reporting his shares publicly, causing the spike in price. This means that investors who sold their shares of the company between the time Musk surpassed five percent (information that exists on the SEC’s balance sheet), and when Musk’s investment became public — roughly 10 days — missed out on the massive bump in price.

Rasella, himself, alleges that he sold shares at “artificially deflated prices” during that time period; and “has been damaged by the revelation of Musk’s material omissions.”

If it sees a courtroom, the suit will depend upon Musk’s purchase timeline of Twitter stock versus his public announcement. Rasella’s lawyers will also have to key-in onto the definition of “damages” as it relates to missed opportunity; especially considering that Musk’s actions likely did not include malice of any kind.

Because Rasella filed a class-action suit, effectively Elon Musk is being sued by anyone who owned Twitter stock. All affected parties can participate as a plaintiff, as well.