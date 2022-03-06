Elon Musk Targets Humanity’s ‘Ultimate Boss Battle’ He Wants to Defeat

Everyone has their own nemesis in life. Whether it’s eating right, having a certain phobia, or even getting out of bed in the morning, we all have something we dread. Elon Musk is no exception and recently talked about humanity’s “ultimate boss battle” he wants to defeat.

What we Know

Elon Musk views traffic as humanity’s “ultimate boss battle.”

He thinks self-driving cars may alleviate some of the pain from traffic jams.

People online agree and pose suggestions for helping with traffic.

Elon Musk pushes for an underground tunnel in Miami to help with road congestion.

So, what issue could plague even the world’s richest man? According to him, it’s traffic. Taking to Twitter this morning, he speaks a universal truth in that not even the most powerful people can’t defeat traffic jams and the like.

Defeating traffic is the ultimate boss battle. Even the most powerful humans in the world cannot defeat traffic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022

“Defeating traffic is the ultimate boss battle. Even the most powerful humans in the world cannot defeat traffic,” Musk tweeted. The Tesla CEO revealed yet another boon of the future and self-driving cars with a follow-up tweet too. “Self-driving car will amplify traffic to insane levels, as you won’t feel the pain of driving yourself,” he stated.

Musk’s followers understandably agree, with several chiming in about their pain concerning traffic. “I forgot how much I hate traffic thanks to covid and lots of WFH [work from home], but assuming things are going back to normal relatively soon, I am not looking forward to the daily pain,” someone replied. “As a UPS driver, I can say that we need a more intelligent traffic light system. Each light needs to communicate with another. There also needs to be sensors on highways that assist with high traffic intersections. Oh, and free-flowing right turn lanes need to be a staple,” another suggested.

Many others voiced opinions about bettering public transportation and more people adopting bicycles to use. Regardless, this is a boss battle that seemingly won’t be won anytime soon.

Elon Musk Wants to Build an Underground Telsa Tunnel in Miami

Though Elon Musk simply lamented traffic on Twitter this morning, he does have plans to help solve the issue. One of them happens to be an underground Tesla tunnel in Miami, Flordia, a place renowned for horrendous traffic conditions.

Daily Mail reports Musk’s Boring Company is currently looking at the Hard Rock Stadium and Florida International University’s Biscayne campus to host the transit tunnel. If brought to fruition, it will run underneath the Miami-Dade. The proposed tunnel would initially allow Tesla vehicles to carry as many as 7,500 passengers an hour. Eventually, that could double to 15,000 and drivers would swiftly pass under State Road 826 East from Northwest 2nd Avenue to Northeast 35th Avenue.

Though an exact figure isn’t known, it’s estimated the project would land between $180 million to $220 million. Boring states it would be completed in a 36-month period as well and would run roughly 1.8 miles.

The project may not be able to defeat humanity’s “ultimate boss battle,” but the tunnel would surely put a dent in it.