Elon Musk Has Been Telling Grimes He Wants To Leave for Mars Since ‘Before She Got Pregnant’

Elon Musk revealed in a recent interview that he told ex-girlfriend Grimes he intended to leave for Mars since before they conceived their son.

“I’ve been saying since before she was pregnant that I was going to Mars,” Musk explained, though Grimes said he didn’t indicate he meant to leave so soon. The SpaceX CEO hopes to leave for the red planet within the next ten years. In fact, he intends to send humans to Mars as soon as 2026.

“He’ll probably go and then I’ll come later; I will probably go when I’m, like, 65 or so,” she said of her odds on taking off for Mars.”There’s not gonna be any makeup or Postmates. It’s definitely gonna suck. And definitely early death for sure.”

Additionally, Musk once discussed his mission of putting men on Mars. He is aware of the risks and doesn’t want to let them get in the way of progress.

“Going to Mars reads like that ad book for [explorer Ernest] Shackleton going to the Antarctic,” Musk said of the risks of space travel. “It’s dangerous, it’s uncomfortable, it’s a long journey. You might not come back alive. But it’s a glorious adventure, and it’ll be an amazing experience. You know there’s lots of people who climb mountains. You know why do they climb mountains? People die on Mount Everest all the time. They like doing it for the challenge.”

Elon Musk and Grimes Have Second Child

In the same interview, it was revealed that Grimes and Musk welcomed a second child, after having son X Æ A-12. Named Exa Dark Sideræl, their newest addition is a baby girl born via surrogate in December of 2021. Her unique name comes from several sources.

Exa is derived from exaFLOPS, which is a computing term meaning “the ability to perform one quintillion floating-point operations per second,” while Dark is a reference to both dark matter and “the unknown.” Sideræl is a “more elven spelling” of sidereal, which refers to “the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time.” However, she has two nicknames “Y” and “Sailor Mars.”

Though the initial article revealed that Elon Musk and Grimes are still together, she since revealed this is not the case.

Grimes tweeted: “Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he’s my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique – peace out.”