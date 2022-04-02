Elon Musk’s Tesla Giga-Factory in Austin, Texas Set to Open With ‘Cyber Rodeo’

Back in 2020, Elon Musk announced that he was opening a Tesla giga-factory operation in Austin, Texas. Two years later, the grand opening is finally upon us. And because everything’s bigger in Texas, Elon Musk intends to celebrate the opening of his new Tesla factory in a big way – with a cyber rodeo.

What to Know:

Elon Musk is opening a Tesla giga-factory in Austin, Texas

The factory will open on April 7 of this year

To celebrate, Musk invited 15,000 guests to a Cyber Rodeo at the factory

Elon Musk to Host Cyber Rodeo at New Tesla Factory

When compared to brands like Ford and Chevrolet, Tesla is incredibly new to the scene. Elon Musk, however, has big plans for his line of electric vehicles. As such, he’s already opened four auto factories globally, including two in the United States.

The giga-factories are responsible for producing batteries and other components for Tesla vehicles. Just days after the launch of giga-factory Berlin and the first European-made Tesla vehicles, Musk sent invites to opening day of giga-factory Texas. At the new Austin location, factory workers will focus on producing the Model Y SUV at first, with plans to add the Cybertruck to the lineup in the future.

As is tradition for Musk, the opening of giga-factory Texas will come with a party. Likely a nod to the Cybertruck, Elon Musk announced that he’s holding a Cyber Rodeo to commemorate the completion of his new factory. And he’s asking 15,000 of his closest friends to join him at the celebration.

Though the Cybertruck has been in the works for years, Tesla removed the vehicle’s specs and pricing from its website last year following a series of production delays. Along with the Tesla Model Y SUVs, the automaker is expected to give an update on battery cell production.

What to Expect at the Cyber Rodeo

Though Elon Musk hasn’t shared many details about his Cyber Rodeo, we do know that it will take place on April 7 from 4 pm to 11:30 pm. Musk also went through the trouble of changing the street name from Harold Green Road to Tesla Road.

As 15,000 people is quite a party, the company is considering hiring shuttles to the factory to increase ease of entry. The Cyber Rodeo will include food and drinks, as well as live entertainment and interactive tours of the factory. Musk also wants to have a fireworks show at the event, but Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway has yet to give the green light.

Elon Musk hasn’t officially announced that he will be in attendance. However, he was at the grand opening of the giga-factory in Berlin. He even announced the new line of Tesla beer at the event. With that in mind, it’s likely he’ll make an appearance at Austin as well.