Elon Musk Trolls President Biden By Inviting United Auto Workers Union To Hold Labor Vote at Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took an obvious jab at President Biden this week by inviting the United Auto Workers union to hold a vote at his company headquarters. In his State of the Union address, Biden explicitly mentioned the auto industry, but failed to mention Tesla, which pioneered the all-electric vehicle as of late.

On Tuesday evening, the president used automakers Ford and GM as examples of companies investing in green, electric energy. In response, Musk came armed with his own facts. According to the Tesla CEO, his company created 50,000 jobs for Americans while investing more than double what Ford and GM invested, combined.

Tesla has created over 50,000 US jobs building electric vehicles & is investing more than double GM + Ford combined



[fyi to person controlling this twitter] — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 2, 2022

The fun didn’t stop there, however. In what then became a surreal exchange of personalities spanning decades of infamy, Musk began chatting online with none other than KISS guitarist Gene Simmons.

According to Simmons, a Californian, Biden didn’t mention Tesla because the electric car manufacturer moved to Texas recently. Texas is a “right-to-work” state, meaning that employees can’t be required to join (or not join) a labor union; nor be coerced to pay dues to a union. Therefore, Tesla workers aren’t unionized. And Simmons thinks that may have been why the president snubbed Tesla publicly; he was trying to score political points with unions.

Musk fires back, as he does quite often, especially towards President Biden

Musk responded in kind, saying that although Texas is a right-to-work state, Tesla still manufacturers automobiles in California at full capacity. He also said that the California plant accounts for a significant portion of total cars built in Tesla’s history; and that Tesla will likely expand operations there, as well.

In other words, Musk said that Tesla does, indeed, play nice with unions, too.

Actually, we still operate our California factory, which is the largest auto plant in North America, at full capacity and are considering expanding it significantly.



It has built 2/3 of all electric vehicles in North America, twice as much as all other carmakers combined. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2022

“Our real challenge is Bay Area has negative unemployment,” Musk said. “So if we don’t treat and compensate our (awesome) people well, they have many other offers and will just leave!”

“I’d like hereby to invite United Auto Workers Union to hold a union vote at their convenience,” Musk also added. “Tesla will do nothing to stop them.”

A spokesman for the UAW union declined to comment on Musk’s tweet Thursday evening. But no doubt the union heard his words loud and clear.

Don’t expect President Biden or his administration to recognize Musk or his companies anytime soon, though. After all, when the president invited executives from Ford and GM to the White House in January, Musk called Biden a “damp [sock] puppet in human form.”

And back in September, Musk accused Biden of being “a little biased” and “seemingly controlled by unions.” Who knows what will happen next in the public face-off between the eccentric billionaire and the President, but regardless, we know it will be electric.