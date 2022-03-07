Elon Musk Vows to Travel to High-Radiation Location and ‘Eat Locally Grown Food on TV’

On Sunday, Elon Musk took to Twitter to suggest more nuclear energy output in Europe to offset an impending gas shortage.

At a glance

Elon Musk tweeted out a need to return to nuclear energy options

Some people online balked at the notion of increasing nuclear output for fear of radiation poisoning

Musk offered to eat food from a disaster zone on live TV to prove otherwise

It is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones, Musk asserted. The Tesla CEO also said such a move was critical to national and international security in Europe and abroad. But not everyone agrees.

“Until [a nuke plant] is mismanaged again and leaks everywhere. That’s the risk of more,” responded Jim Osman, founder of the Edge Consulting Group.

Until one is mismanaged again and leaks everywhere. That’s the risk of more. — Jim Osman (@EdgeCGroup) March 6, 2022

A few hundred people agree with Jim’s assessment. But it’s worth noting, more lives have been lost to drilling, prospecting, and selling fossil fuels over the years than safely operating nuclear plants.

Elon Musk offers to eat food from a high-radiation location

To Musk’s credit, the eccentric billionaire wouldn’t take the comments lying down; which is one of the reasons he garners so much support online.

“For those who (mistakenly) think nuclear energy poses a radiation risk, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there & eat locally grown food on TV,” he tweeted. Musk also added that he already performed this experiment in the Japanese prefecture of Fukushima just months after its nuclear accident in 2011.

Details of Musk’s trip to Fukushima made their way into a 2016 press release when Tesla acquired a company called SolarCity. Japan’s Asahi Shimbun media outlet has also run a story about the trip at one point.

For those who (mistakenly) think this is a radiation risk, pick what you think is the worst location. I will travel there & eat locally grown food on TV.



I did this in Japan many years ago, shortly after Fukushima. Radiation risk is much, much lower than most people believe. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022

In modern history, just two nuclear sites experienced a truly irresponsible, unfortunate disaster of any sort: Fukushima in 2011, and Chernobyl in 1986. The latter left such a bitter taste in the mouths of a clueless public that perception never truly recovered; despite nuclear energy being one of the safest, greenest, easiest-to-maintain energy sources on the planet.

“The vast majority of the population need not live in fear of serious health consequences,” said a United Nations assessment of the Fukushima disaster, released last year, ten years after the incident. Another UN study released in 2021 said it found “no adverse health effects” among Fukushima residents directly related to radiation exposure from the accident.

Musk also advocates for more oil drilling

Nuclear is a viable long-term option for any developed nation, but oil and gas still dominate daily life. Therefore, Musk tempered his assessment with a call for more fossil fuel output, as well.

“Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil & gas output immediately,” Musk said in a tweet on Friday. “Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures.”

Oil prices currently sit at multi-year highs as the world wrestles with soaring energy costs; as well as a global strain on the market.